Around the NFL

Around The NFL's Coach of the Year predictions

Published: Sep 03, 2015 at 03:04 AM

The start of the regular season is quickly approaching, and all week the Around The NFL team will be giving its predictions on the league's major awards.

Chris Wesseling's pick: Chip Kelly

Kelly came under fire all offseason for his extreme makeover of the Eagles' roster, but what's not to like? Nick Foles was never going to be a franchise quarterback. Sam Bradford has a chance if he can stay healthy. The new backfield duo of DeMarco Murray and Ryan Mathews are ideally suited to Kelly's one-cut-and-go power spread attack. Recent draft picks Jordan Matthews and Nelson Agholor have the look of future stars. Free-agent acquisition Byron Maxwell is a potential shadow cornerback.

The best football coaches ultimately realize one truism: To be successful, you have to be your own man. Like most great coaches, Kelly is a man of singular vision.

Dan Hanzus' pick: Jim Tomsula

What can I say, I'm a sucker for an underdog. Everybody put the 49ers out to pasture after a historic exodus of roster stalwarts (I'm expecting Colin Kaepernick to embrace curling, his true passion, any day now). As the story goes, the NFC West is loaded with the defending conference champion Seahawks, the knocking-on-the-door Cardinals and eternally-ready-to-make-the-leap Rams. Tomsula has won me over with his Uncle Who's Seen It All attitude and the defense remains anchored by NaVorro Bowman, who looks like his old self this preseason. If Kaepernick and Vernon Davis can bounce back and that offensive line finds a way, I can see this team sniffing nine wins. Given all the adversity, that would be worthy of recognition.

Gregg Rosenthal's pick: Bill Belichick

Voters love narratives. And they love to reward veteran coaches like Belichick when they overcome obstacles and logic. Belichick has a chance to show he can win with Malcolm Butler as his No. 1 cornerback, Jonas Gray as the most likely Week 1 starting running back and three starting rookie interior offensive linemen. The last time the Patriots faced so many preseason questions was 2010, not coincidentally the last time Belichick won Coach of the Year.

Marc Sessler's pick: Chip Kelly

This award rarely goes to the best coach. If it did, Bill Belichick would have netted a dozen of these without blinking. It's a narrative-driven trophy, but this time around, the voters get it right by recognizing one of the game's true innovators.

Chip Kelly was scoffed at all offseason for a string of transactions that looked suspect at best. As one star player after the next was shipped out of town, Philly's coach found himself under the microscope. Kelly, though, believes in his methods and has stuck by them to build one of the better teams around. After the Eagles handle the NFC East with ease, their coach will get the credit he deserves.

Kevin Patra's pick: Mike Zimmer

Coaches of teams that surprise or make great strides forward are the best candidates for this award. The Vikings are a trendy team to make the leap into the playoffs and Zimmer checks off all the boxes of an up-and-coming coach primed to garner attention. An underappreciated assistant coach for years, Minnesota made solid progress in his first season and is set to take another big leap forward.

With Teddy Bridgewater poised for a studly second season and Adrian Peterson returning to carry the load, the offense should put up points. Zimmer's defense will also be improved in 2015. With stalwart veterans like Everson Griffen, Xavier Rhodes and Harrison Smith along with promising young players Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks, the Vikings' defense will be sneaky good with Zimmer at the helm. The fiery coach will have plenty of COY supporters by the time the playoffs roll around.

Conor Orr's pick: Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy never had to "come back" from anything, but his troubling performance as a play-caller in last year's Super Bowl prequel left some believing he was losing his edge. Not so, as the Packers, down Jordy Nelson, prove that culture beats talent every single time. McCarthy also proves he was worth every dime of that extension.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray (ankle), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) game-time decisions for Cardinals vs. Panthers

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿' statuses for Sunday's game against the Panthers will once again come down to the wire. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray and Hopkins would once again be game-time decisions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 12

Two Bucs starters will remain out of the lineup in Week 10. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Panthers OC Joe Brady: 'Everything is on the table' with Cam Newton Sunday vs. Cardinals

Carolina's decision to bring Cam Newton back came just three days before the club's next game. Despite the quick turnaround, Panthers OC Joe Brady didn't rule out the possibility that Newton could be used Sunday against the Cardinals.
news

Brian Flores reiterates Tua Tagovailoa is 'our quarterback' after QB replaces injured Brissett

Dolphins QB ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ didn't start Thursday night's 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but the second-year signal-caller finished the contest after ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ went down briefly with a knee injury.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'My style of play needs to get more like (Mike White's)'

Jets QB Mike White has made an impression in his two starts with rookie Zach Wilson sidelined. On Thursday, Wilson discussed White's performances and areas where can he grow as a first-year pro.
news

John Johnson skeptical of Odell Beckham-Rams pairing: 'I don't know how that's going to work'

After signing in Cleveland this offseason, safety John Johnson played with ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ for half a season. Following Beckham signing with Los Angeles on Thursday, Johnson isn't sure how the pairing will mesh.
news

Dolphins' Robert Hunt laughs off illegal TD catch-and-run: 'I was just trying to get into the end zone'

Robert Hunt made the most memorable play of Miami's Thursday night win over Baltimore, hauling in what looked to be a TD catch-and-run. The only problem for the offensive lineman: He wasn't an eligible receiver.
news

Ravens' John Harbaugh: Dolphins 'outcoached, outplayed' us on Thursday night

Ravens coach John Harbaugh repeatedly took blame for Baltimore's poor performance Thursday night in a 22-10 loss to the Dolphins.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from Dolphins' win over Ravens on Thursday night

The Miami defense came up huge and Tua Tagovailoa came on in relief to lead the Dolphins past the Ravens on Thursday night.
news

Tua Tagovailoa replaces injured Jacoby Brissett in Dolphins' win over Ravens

Dealing with a broken finger, Tua Tagovailoa did not start on Thursday, but was called on to relieve an injured Jacoby Brissett in the second half. 
news

Week 10 Thursday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

The official inactives for the Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Jacoby Brissett to start for Dolphins vs. Ravens, Tua Tagovailoa (finger) will be backup

Jacoby Brissett will once again be the starter for the Dolphins' "Thursday Night Football" game against the Ravens, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, with Tua Tagovailoa backing him up and still dealing with a fractured finger.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW