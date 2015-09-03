Around The NFL's Coach of the Year predictions

What can I say, I'm a sucker for an underdog. Everybody put the 49ers out to pasture after a historic exodus of roster stalwarts (I'm expecting Colin Kaepernick to embrace curling, his true passion, any day now). As the story goes, the NFC West is loaded with the defending conference champion Seahawks, the knocking-on-the-door Cardinals and eternally-ready-to-make-the-leap Rams. Tomsula has won me over with his Uncle Who's Seen It All attitude and the defense remains anchored by NaVorro Bowman, who looks like his old self this preseason. If Kaepernick and Vernon Davis can bounce back and that offensive line finds a way, I can see this team sniffing nine wins. Given all the adversity, that would be worthy of recognition.