Around The NFL Podcast: Week 8 preview

In a room filled with enthusiastic heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to Deshaun Watson's magnificent five-touchdown performance on TNF (:30). The heroes then examine Week 8's slate of match-ups, including -- the vengeance-seeking Eagles duking-it-out with the downward spiraling Jags in London (12:10), the Bears aim to bounce back against the Jets following last weekend's heartbreaker to New England (22:30), a battle of .500 teams in Seattle and Detroit (30:30), Mahomes gears up for Round 2 versus Denver (34:00), can the A-Rod-led Packers hand the Rams their first loss of the season (58:15) and lastly, Drew Brees marches into Minnesota for a decisive SNF bout (1:02:30)!