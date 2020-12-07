Around The NFL Podcast: Week 13 Recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- recap all of the games from Week 13 starting with the Cleveland Browns' big win over the Tennessee Titans (2:43). The Rams defense made a statement against the Arizona Cardinals (12:47) and the New York Giants beat the Seahawks (19:46). Nick Shook joins to recap the Lions' win (1:12:18) and the Eagles quarterback troubles against the Packers (1:17:02). Stick around for the Chiefs/Broncos "SNF" recap (1:25:13).