Around The NFL Podcast: Week 13 Recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- recap all of the games from Week 13 starting with the Cleveland Browns' big win over the Tennessee Titans (2:43). The Rams defense made a statement against the Arizona Cardinals (12:47) and the New York Giants beat the Seahawks (19:46). Nick Shook joins to recap the Lions' win (1:12:18) and the Eagles quarterback troubles against the Packers (1:17:02). Stick around for the Chiefs/Broncos "SNF" recap (1:25:13).
Kansas City Chiefs clinch first AFC playoff berth
The Kansas City Chiefs, who are the reigning Super Bowl champs, became the first AFC team to clinch a playoff berth by way of their win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.
Jets, Raiders players question defensive call on Ruggs' game-winning TD
Henry Ruggs' game-winning touchdown catch caused a stir from Raiders and Jets players who were both in disbelief after a last-second play.
Jalen Hurts replaces Carson Wentz in loss to Packers; Pederson won't commit to starter for Week 14
The Eagles made a quarterback change Sunday. Time will tell if it's for good. With Philadelphia trailing big in the third quarter, rookie Jalen Hurts replaced Carson Wentz and closed out a 30-16 loss to the Packers.
Brian Flores defends Dolphins players, stresses need for better poise after brawl erupts in win over Bengals
An emotionally-charged encounter during Miami's 19-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday demonstrated just how passionate the team, as well as its head coach, is about sticking together when the going gets tough.
NFL Week 13: What we learned from Sunday's games
The Saints are in the playoffs, the Browns downed the Titans in a high-scoring affair, the Raiders kept the Jets winless in improbable fashion and the Lions rallied past the beleaguered Bears. And much more.
New Orleans Saints become first team to clinch playoff spot
The Saints have punched their ticket to the 2020 playoffs on the strength of their 21-16 win over the Falcons coupled with the Bears' loss to the Lions.
Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 13 games
Vikings LB Eric Kendricks was ruled out just before kickoff against the Jaguars. He was active but appeared on the injury report Thursday with a calf issue. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
Chargers, Rams 'going forward' with playing in Los Angeles after 49ers relocate
The NFL is "going forward" with the Chargers and Rams playing in Los Angeles. The league, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added, is in touch with local and state officials in California.
Colts QB Philip Rivers likely needs foot surgery after season
Dealing with a foot injury, it's likely Colts QB Philip Rivers will need surgery after the season to repair a plantar plate rupture, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson expected to be activated from reserve/COVID list, start vs. Cowboys
Quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to be activated from the reserve/COVID list and start vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning, per a source.