Around The NFL Podcast: Week 13 Preview

Falcons WR Julio Jones, RB Todd Gurley questionable for Week 13 vs. Saints
Atlanta's rematch with New Orleans might not include some important participants. Receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) and running back Todd Gurley (knee) are questionable for Sunday's meeting with the Saints.
Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) questionable for Dolphins vs. Bengals
The Miami Dolphins officially listed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as questionable against the Cincinnati Bengals with a thumb injury.
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) will not play vs. Jets
Raiders coach Jon Gruden announced running back Josh Jacobs will not play in Sunday's game against the Jets. He's dealing with an ankle injury.
Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13
WR Allen Robinson (knee) is questionable for the Bears' Week 13 meeting with the Detroit Lions. The listing was a surprise, as Robinson hadn't appeared on the injury report until Friday. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking.
Giants QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) doubtful to play vs. Seahawks
The Giants officially listed quarterback Daniel Jones as doubtful against the Seahawks. Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury.
NFL prohibits in-person meetings following game day in latest protocol update
As we enter the final five weeks of the NFL's regular season, the league is making a few late-game adjustments. The league announced a new round of COVID-19 safety protocol updates, chief among them a change to how the week will begin for every NFL club.
Doug Pederson confirms Eagles sharing some play-calling duties, calls it a 'collaborative' effort
Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed a report that the Eagles are sharing some of the play-calling duties.
Colts activate DT DeForest Buckner from reserve/COVID-19 list
The Indianapolis Colts officially activated DeForest Buckner from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott counting 'small victories' in rehab from ankle surgery
Dak Prescott is taking each step of his rehab in stride. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback noted relishing in "small victories" along the way as he makes his way back from the first major injury of his professional career.
Bears defenders not miffed by Matt Nagy's criticism: 'Just motivation'
Bears coach Matt Nagy openly criticized the defense following its 41-25 primetime shellacking by the Packers. Safeties Tashaun Gipson and Eddie Jackson said no one took offense to the comments.