Around The NFL Podcast: Week 13 Preview

Published: Dec 04, 2020 at 05:08 PM
A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, and Gregg Rosenthal -- previews each of the upcoming games in Week 13 in Around the NFL Podcast fashion by drafting games. Shockingly, Marc Sessler takes the Cleveland Browns vs. the Tennessee Titans to start the show (3:45) and Gregg Rosenthal selects the New England Patriots vs. the Los Angeles Chargers (9:38). Dan Hanzus chooses the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Arizona Cardinals and makes a surprising lock of the week choice (15:27). A very special guest joins the show to help preview the back half of the schedule (41:31). Around the NFL is a part of the NFL Podcasts network.

