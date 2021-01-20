Around the NFL Podcast: Watson Wants Out, Coach Hires and Steve Tasker Joins the Show

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- fills you in on all of the latest news happening in the NFL, starting with the NFL scouting combine cancelation (6:40) and Texans star QB Deshaun Watson being unhappy with the organization and potentially asking for a trade (9:45). We hop on the coaching carousel to discuss the new hirings with the L.A. Chargers (18:30) and the Atlanta Falcons (22:30). Buffalo Bills icon Steve Tasker joins the show to talk about the Bills chances against the Chiefs and what the team needs to do moving forward (45:09).
Jaguars set to hire Trent Baalke as general manager
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to hire Trent Baalke as their general manager, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday evening.
Titans WR A.J. Brown had 'cleanup' surgery on both knees
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Titans wideout had a "cleanup in both knees" and should be sidelined for a "few weeks," but nothing that should impact his 2021 season.
New Lions GM Brad Holmes on Matthew Stafford's future: My job is to 'evaluate the entire roster'
In his introductory presser, Lions general manager Brad Holmes was complimentary of Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford, but said it was the GM's job to evaluate the entire roster.
Aaron Glenn set to leave Saints to join Lions as defensive coordinator
Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn is heading to the Lions as defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Arthur Smith ready to attempt Falcons turnaround with 'terrific' Matt Ryan
New Falcons HC Arthur Smith made one thing clear during his introductory press conference Tuesday: He and the organization need some time to determine how they see the future everywhere, including with QB Matt Ryan.
Broncos GM George Paton: 'We are looking' for franchise QB; Drew Lock 'can develop'
The Broncos are running it back with Vic Fangio as their head coach in 2021, but just completed an offseason of change in their front office. With this point of the still-new offseason centered on the quarterback position, the prevailing sentiment became clear Tuesday: The jury is still out on Drew Lock.
Super Bowl LV officiating crew: Carl Cheffers named referee, Sarah Thomas to make history
On Sunday, we will find out which two teams will be facing off in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida. We already know who will be blowing the whistles and flipping the opening coin toss.
All charges against Bengals CB Mackensie Alexander dismissed from August arrest
All charges against Bengals CB Mackensie Alexander stemming from an August arrest for battery after his father went missing have been dismissed, Tom Pelissero reports.
Bills preparing for Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne in lead-up to AFC title game
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in the concussion protocol. The Bills are preparing for both Mahomes and Chad Henne to play in the AFC Championship Game.
Tuesday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday
An MRI on Antonio Brown's knee did not reveal serious issues, and he's considered day to day in the lead-up to the Buccaneers' matchup with the Packers in the conference title game, Ian Rapoport reports.