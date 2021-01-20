Around the NFL Podcast: Watson Wants Out, Coach Hires and Steve Tasker Joins the Show

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- fills you in on all of the latest news happening in the NFL, starting with the NFL scouting combine cancelation (6:40) and Texans star QB Deshaun Watson being unhappy with the organization and potentially asking for a trade (9:45). We hop on the coaching carousel to discuss the new hirings with the L.A. Chargers (18:30) and the Atlanta Falcons (22:30). Buffalo Bills icon Steve Tasker joins the show to talk about the Bills chances against the Chiefs and what the team needs to do moving forward (45:09).