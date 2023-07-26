Around The NFL podcast: Team slogans 2023 with Conor Orr

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, and Marc Sessler are joined by Conor Orr to give you their team slogans headed into the 2023 season. Before the slogans, the heroes get caught up on some of the news from around the league, including Jimmy Graham (04:25) and Saquon Barkley getting new contracts (07:50) and developments out of Las Vegas (12:10) and Kansas City (14:54). After the break, the heroes run through the league and give you a slogan for every team. Jump ahead to the Ravens (33:12), Cowboys (43:23), Packers (50:24), Raiders (01:00:45), Jets (01:08:15) and 49ers (01:11:40).