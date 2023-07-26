Around The NFL podcast: Team slogans 2023 with Conor Orr

Published: Jul 25, 2023 at 09:08 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, and Marc Sessler are joined by Conor Orr to give you their team slogans headed into the 2023 season. Before the slogans, the heroes get caught up on some of the news from around the league, including Jimmy Graham (04:25) and Saquon Barkley getting new contracts (07:50) and developments out of Las Vegas (12:10) and Kansas City (14:54). After the break, the heroes run through the league and give you a slogan for every team. Jump ahead to the Ravens (33:12), Cowboys (43:23), Packers (50:24), Raiders (01:00:45), Jets (01:08:15) and 49ers (01:11:40).

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

NFL

YouTube

Related Content

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 90-81: Tua Tagovailoa among first three Dolphins on list

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa from Nos. 90-81?

news

Football great Jim Brown's life and legacy to be celebrated as part of Hall of Fame weekend

Jim Brown's extraordinary life as a football giant and activist will be celebrated as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend activities.

news

Justin Herbert, Chargers agree to five-year, $262.5 million extension

Chargers QB Justin Herbert has signed a five-year, $262.5 million extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Ron Rivera excited to focus on football following Commanders sale, but has 'a lot to prove'

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera feels as relieved as he is energized by the start of a new era in the nation's capital following the sale of the Washington franchise.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More