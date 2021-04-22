Around The NFL Podcast: Rule Changes and Mailbag 

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you all of the latest news around the NFL leading up to draft week. There have been some rule changes in the NFL and new numbers are on the horizon, and Tom Brady isn't happy about it (8:38). We go over some more rule changes (12:15) before getting into Eagles coach Nick Sirianni not naming Jalen Hurts the starter (15:10), and the Giants trying to trade down during the previous drafts (24:30). We end the show with some great mailbag questions from listeners (29:00).
Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'There's no pressure on me' building around a rookie QB
All signs point toward the Jets selecting BYU QB Zach Wilson with the second overall pick. Consider the pressure cooker plugged in -- unless your name is Robert Saleh. "I don't think there's risk," the first-year head coach said.
Kliff Kingsbury to draft from Cardinals headquarters, ribs Rams' beach house as ploy for camera time
A year after Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury drafted from his picturesque home, he's set to select from team headquarters, while the Rams will draft from a scenic SoCal house. The Cards coach didn't hesitate to rib the Rams and coach Sean McVay about the confines.
Paton: Broncos 'really high' on Drew Lock, but are in the QB market to add competition
Entering his first draft as the Denver Broncos GM, George Paton spoke to NFL Network's James Palmer on the team's current quarterback situation and what that entails for QB Drew Lock.
Myles Garrett a big believer in Jadeveon Clowney, Browns' revamped D: 'I think we'll be very scary'
After signing pass rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Takkarist McKinley, LB Anthony Walker and former Rams DBs John Johnson and Troy Hill, the Browns are easily better on paper. Myles Garrett believes they'll be much better come game time as well.
Roundup: Seahawks re-sign QB Geno Smith
Geno Smith has re-signed with the Seahawks, the team announced Thursday afternoon. The quarterback will be Russell Wilson's backup for a third-straight season.
Bucs QB Tom Brady on expanded uniform numbers: 'Good luck trying to block the right people now'
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady didn't shy away from expressing his opinion on the recent ruling that expands jersey number selection for certain positions.
Gettleman 'fine' with Giants' current picks in 2021 NFL Draft, says he's tried to trade down in the past
Giants GM Dave Gettleman spoke to reporters Thursday about New York's strategy ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, and revealed some
Justin Jefferson: I thought Eagles would draft me, but glad Vikings did
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who claimed the team's rookie receiving record in 2020, admitted his initial thoughts on draft night one year later.
Urban Meyer: Jaguars must 'trust' draft board, avoid chasing players to fill needs
Preparing for his first draft as an NFL head coach, Urban Meyer detailed the Jaguars' preparation for April 29's NFL Draft and what the mindset is for a team looking to rebuild.
Cordarrelle Patterson hopes for 'better' season at RB with Falcons: 'Last year didn't go as planned'
Moving to Atlanta, Cordarrelle Patterson immediately boosts a previously struggling return game. The question will be his role on the Falcons offense.