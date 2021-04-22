Around The NFL Podcast: Rule Changes and Mailbag 

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you all of the latest news around the NFL leading up to draft week. There have been some rule changes in the NFL and new numbers are on the horizon, and Tom Brady isn't happy about it (8:38). We go over some more rule changes (12:15) before getting into Eagles coach Nick Sirianni not naming Jalen Hurts the starter (15:10), and the Giants trying to trade down during the previous drafts (24:30). We end the show with some great mailbag questions from listeners (29:00).