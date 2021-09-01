Around The NFL Podcast: Roster cuts with Nick Shook

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Nick Shook -- brings you the latest news in the NFL as they react to cutdown day. All 32 NFL teams were required to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and the New England Patriots cut Cam Newton while moving Stephon Gilmore to the physically unable to perform list. The New Orleans Saints placed Michael Thomas on the PUP list, as did the Green Bay Packers with star tackle David Bakhtiari. In other news, the New York Jets traded tight end Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings. The Detroit Lions released two kickers and currently have none on the roster, while the Los Angeles Chargers cut the "Money Badger" Michael Badgley. The Houston Texans say that Deshaun Watson will be on their final roster, and the New Orleans Saints will be temporarily moving their headquarters to Texas due to Hurricane Ida. Finally, the heroes wrap things up with other tidbits that caught their attention.
Ravens staying put for now with RBs despite dialogue with Todd Gurley
Former Rams and Falcons running back Todd Gurley has had some dialogue with the Ravens, but as of now Baltimore is OK with who they have at the position, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
Vikings release Everson Griffen, could bring him back later this week
Everson Griffen returned to the Vikings with a mix of remorse and gratitude for being back with the team he knew well. His stay lasted eight days. The Vikings released Griffen as part of the team's cuts to 53 on Tuesday, the team announced.
Cardinals place CB Malcolm Butler on reserved/retired list
The Arizona Cardinals placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported via the transaction wire.
HC Nick Sirianni makes it official Jalen Hurts is Eagles' QB1
The Philadelphia Eagles made the obvious official on Tuesday, as first-year head coach Nick Sirianni announced that Jalen Hurts is the starting quarterback.
Veteran CB Desmond Trufant released by Bears
Desmond Trufant was among the Bears' cuts on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Vikings acquiring TE Chris Herndon from Jets in trade following Irv Smith Jr.'s knee injury
Minnesota has solved its TE issue, as the Vikings are trading for promising Jets TE Chris Herndon in exchange for draft pick compensation. Herndon is slated to step right in following Irv Smith's knee injury.
Art McNally named contributor finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Art McNally was announced Tuesday as the contributor finalist for the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Saints planning to use interim facility for first four weeks of season due to Hurricane Ida
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters Tuesday that the team plans to use an interim facility for the first four weeks of the regular season due to the impact of Hurricane Ida.
Packers LT David Bakhtiari (ACL) to start season on PUP list
The Packers are keeping All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari on the PUP list into the season, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source.
Texans not expected to trade QB Deshaun Watson prior to Tuesday's cutdown deadline
Barring a dramatic turn of event, the Texans plan to keep Deshaun Watson on their roster past Tuesday's 4 p.m. cutdown deadine.