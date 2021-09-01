Around The NFL Podcast: Roster cuts with Nick Shook

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Nick Shook -- brings you the latest news in the NFL as they react to cutdown day. All 32 NFL teams were required to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and the New England Patriots cut Cam Newton while moving Stephon Gilmore to the physically unable to perform list. The New Orleans Saints placed Michael Thomas on the PUP list, as did the Green Bay Packers with star tackle David Bakhtiari. In other news, the New York Jets traded tight end Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings. The Detroit Lions released two kickers and currently have none on the roster, while the Los Angeles Chargers cut the "Money Badger" Michael Badgley. The Houston Texans say that Deshaun Watson will be on their final roster, and the New Orleans Saints will be temporarily moving their headquarters to Texas due to Hurricane Ida. Finally, the heroes wrap things up with other tidbits that caught their attention.