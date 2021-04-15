Around The NFL Podcast: Remembering Wess with Zak Keefer, GM rankings and draft QBs with Nate Tice

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news around the NFL, but not without first sitting down to talk to The Athletic's Zak Keefer about his beautiful article on Chris Wesseling (1:30). The heroes pull themselves together to talk about Julian Edelman retiring (25:01) and Jadeveon Clowney signing with the Browns (34:21). We go through general manager (45:24) before hitting the draft QBs with Nate Tice (58:00).
Bill Belichick: Julian Edelman is a player who has 'come further than most every other' he's coached
In the aftermath of Julian Edelman's retirement, Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered another huge compliment on Thursday, remarking on Edelman's stellar improvement from a college quarterback to a terrific receiver.
Browns, Giants, Raiders, 'majority' of Bears players announce they will skip voluntary in-person offseason workouts
In announcements sent by the NFL Players Association Thursday, a 'majority' of Bears players along with Raiders, Giants and Browns players said they will not participate in in-person voluntary workouts.
Broncos' surplus at receiver makes DaeSean Hamilton possible trade candidate
With a loaded, healthy wide receiving corps on hand, the Denver Broncos may be shopping DaeSean Hamilton as the 2021 NFL Draft approaches, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Bill Belichick: Evaluating draft prospects in 2021 is 'definitely different'
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick spoke with reporters Thursday about how the team has needed to adjust this year when evaluating prospects based on a limited evaluation process.
Cordarrelle Patterson agrees to one-year, $3 million contract with Falcons
One day after visiting Atlanta, the Falcons are singing kick return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson on a one-year, $3 million deal, a source tells NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Aldon Smith signs one-year contract with Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks are adding Aldon Smith on a one-year deal, pairing the veteran pass rusher with Carlos Dunlap.
Roundup: Steelers re-sign LB Vince Williams to one-year deal
Veteran linebacker Vince Williams is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.
Robert Woods: Rams offense 'looking loaded once again' with Stafford, Jackson additions
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods joined the Good Morning Football crew on Thursday morning to discuss how the offense will look after the additions of QB Matthew Stafford and WR DeSean Jackson.
Vikings DT Michael Pierce 'ready to roll' after opting out of 2020 season
Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce is back in Minnesota after opting out of the 2020 season -- a decision he says he regrets to an extent.
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb aiming to be 'better version' of himself in 2021
As a rookie, CeeDee Lamb recorded 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns. The Dallas Cowboys wideout believes he can take it to another level in 2021.
Giovani Bernard invigorated by Bucs' winning environment: 'You can already feel the difference'
Now entering his ninth professional season, Giovani Bernard spent the first eight years of his career as a satellite back with the Bengals. His decision to leave Cincy this offseason to join Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Bucs was an opportunity he felt was too good to pass up.