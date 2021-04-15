Around The NFL Podcast: Remembering Wess with Zak Keefer, GM rankings and draft QBs with Nate Tice

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news around the NFL, but not without first sitting down to talk to The Athletic's Zak Keefer about his beautiful article on Chris Wesseling (1:30). The heroes pull themselves together to talk about Julian Edelman retiring (25:01) and Jadeveon Clowney signing with the Browns (34:21). We go through general manager (45:24) before hitting the draft QBs with Nate Tice (58:00).