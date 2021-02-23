Around The NFL Podcast: Potential Surprise Cuts with Conor Orr

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- is joined by Conor Orr to talk potential cuts, but to first reminisce on stories with Chris Wesseling (2:08). The heroes take you through the latest news in the NFL, starting with a Cam Newton run-in with a high schooler (19:05), Sam Darnold trade talks (24:22), and what Russell Wilson is worth for a trade (30:03). Before getting into surprise potential cuts (47:43), we do a deep dive on Pokémon (37:35).
Roundup: Texans create cap space by releasing OL Senio Kelemete, LB Peter Kalambayi
In an offseason expected to be full of cap-saving moves, the Houston Texans parted ways with two rotational players on Tuesday.
Alex Smith: My comeback 'definitely threw a wrench' in Washington's plan
Alex Smith wants to continue his NFL career, but, based on comments he made in a recent interview, it sounds more and more like that might happen outside of Washington.
Chris Godwin faces potentially difficult decision between sticking with Bucs, cashing in as free agent
Chris Godwin is a Super Bowl champion, a title all football players chase and few achieve. But he's also a Super Bowl champion free agent, and he's in line to get paid. Will the WR stay in Tampa Bay for less?
Titans first-round OT Isaiah Wilson says he's 'done' in Tennessee in since-deleted tweet
Following a rookie season in which he appeared in just one game amid trips to the reserve/COVID-19 list and off-the-field issues, offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson tweeted -- and later deleted -- that he was "done" as a Titan on Monday.
Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake looks ahead to free agency: 'I feel like anything is up in the air'
After playing 2020 on the transition tag in his first full season with the Cardinals, running back Kenyan Drake said Tuesday he is unsure of where his pending free agency could lead this time around.
Former Panthers DT Kawann Short drawing interest from a few teams since being cut
The Carolina Panthers released defensive tackle Kawann Short last week. The eight-year veteran told SiriusXM NFL Radio he is already getting nibbles of interest: "We had a few teams reach out, but none set in stone."
K.J. Wright wants to stay with Seahawks, but not planning to take hometown discount
Seahawks LB K.J. Wright wants to stay in Seattle, but he doesn't plan on giving the team a hometown discount to do so. Wright told Jim Rome he didn't plan on taking anything other than a market-value deal.
Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp involved in personnel meetings
Detroit owner Sheila Ford Hamp is getting to know the inner workings of her club. Chris Spielman, who joined the Lions in January as a Special Assistant, told 97.1 The Ticket that Hamp is involved in the team's personnel meetings.
NFL teams can start franchise tagging players today
February 23rd marks the opening of the franchise and transition tag window, which means we're in the final stages as teams prepare for the new league year and the start of free agency on March 17.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell OK with being known as a meathead
New Detroit head coach Dan Campbell had quite a memorable introductory press conference. And he's OK if people judge him as a meathead. "I have zero problem with it," Campbell said.