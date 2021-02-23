Around The NFL Podcast: Potential Surprise Cuts with Conor Orr

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- is joined by Conor Orr to talk potential cuts, but to first reminisce on stories with Chris Wesseling (2:08). The heroes take you through the latest news in the NFL, starting with a Cam Newton run-in with a high schooler (19:05), Sam Darnold trade talks (24:22), and what Russell Wilson is worth for a trade (30:03). Before getting into surprise potential cuts (47:43), we do a deep dive on Pokémon (37:35).