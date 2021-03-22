Around The NFL Podcast: More Free Agent Moves; Teams that Still Have Work to Do

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler -- brings you all of the latest news in the NFL after a wild free agency frenzy. Kenny Golladay has a new home with the Giants (7:01), Juju Smith Schuster is staying in Pittsburgh on a one-year, prove-it deal (12:45) and the Broncos add a new CB (30:32). Chris Carson stays in Seattle (39:40) and DeSean Jackson is heading to the Rams (43:40). The NFL has a big new TV deal (45:53) and the heroes spin through some 8 o'clock delight (51:12). Lastly, we close the show with a short segment called "Teams that Still Have Work to Do" (56:21).