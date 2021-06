Around The NFL Podcast: Julio Jones to the Titans

Monday Pod alert! A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal - break down the trade between the Falcons and the Titans for the future HOF wide receiver, Julio Jones. We also break down the terms that went into it. Is Ryan Tannehill a true star (22:10)? The heroes touch on some of the other news in the NFL including Aaron Rodgers potentially "dividing the fan base" (28:22) and a trip to the Punters Punch bowl mixer (43:19). We close the show with an Australian fan shoutout.