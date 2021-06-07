Around The NFL Podcast: Julio Jones to the Titans

Monday Pod alert! A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal - break down the trade between the Falcons and the Titans for the future HOF wide receiver, ﻿Julio Jones﻿. We also break down the terms that went into it. Is ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ a true star (22:10)? The heroes touch on some of the other news in the NFL including ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ potentially "dividing the fan base" (28:22) and a trip to the Punters Punch bowl mixer (43:19). We close the show with an Australian fan shoutout.