Around The NFL Podcast: Julio Jones to the Titans

Monday Pod alert! A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal - break down the trade between the Falcons and the Titans for the future HOF wide receiver, Julio Jones. We also break down the terms that went into it. Is Ryan Tannehill a true star (22:10)? The heroes touch on some of the other news in the NFL including Aaron Rodgers potentially "dividing the fan base" (28:22) and a trip to the Punters Punch bowl mixer (43:19). We close the show with an Australian fan shoutout.
The writing had long been on the wall. On Monday, it was confirmed: Aaron Rodgers will not report for the start of minicamp on Tuesday.
A day after his team landed the great Julio Jones, Titans DB Kevin Byard examined how the superstar receiver's addition will give opposing defenses nightmares all season.
Tampa Bay handed Super Bowl champion coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht new deals. Arians received a pay raise, while Licht earned an extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Ja'Wuan James hasn't yet been ruled out for 2021 after tearing his Achilles, and one team is willing to take a chance on him. James is signing a two-year, $3.5 million contract with the Ravens.
While the Aaron Rodgers drama has yet to be resolved in Green Bay, the Packers will at least have most of their offensive skill players in town this week as Davante Adams and the rest of the team's WRs are expected to attend minicamp, Ian Rapoport reports.
The longest-tenured employee in Denver Broncos history is hanging them up. Longtime head athletic trainer Steve "Greek" Antonopulos is retiring after 45 years with the club, the team announced Monday.
The Baltimore Ravens and running back Gus Edwards agreed to a two-year, $10 million extension that will keep Edwards under contract through the 2023 season.
Michael Gallup, joining NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Monday, said the Cowboys offense could be unstoppable in 2021 with Dak Prescott and multiple offensive linemen returning to form
Ja'Waun James filed an expected grievance against the Denver Broncos after his release following a torn Achilles tendon suffered while working out away from the team facility.
Tony Jefferson is back. The former Baltimore Ravens safety is signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers after an entire season out of football.