Around The NFL Podcast: Championship Weekend recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- recap Championship Sunday starting with Tom Brady and the Bucs vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3:30). Rodgers discusses how "final" this season felt (14:55) and Brady reflects on being the first to play in a Super Bowl at a home stadium. The heroes also recap the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Bills (32:12). Gregg argues that Mahomes is the best quarterback he's seen and the total package (38:30). We love an Andy Reid postgame chant (46:40).