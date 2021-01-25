Around The NFL Podcast: Championship Weekend recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- recap Championship Sunday starting with Tom Brady and the Bucs vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3:30). Rodgers discusses how "final" this season felt (14:55) and Brady reflects on being the first to play in a Super Bowl at a home stadium. The heroes also recap the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Bills (32:12). Gregg argues that Mahomes is the best quarterback he's seen and the total package (38:30). We love an Andy Reid postgame chant (46:40).
Championship Sunday: What we learned from conference title games
Josh Allen on Bills settling for FGs: 'We had three downs to get in there prior, and we didn't do our job'
The formula to defeating the Chiefs starts with winning a shootout. Settling for field goals won't get it done. After the Bills' loss in Sunday's AFC title game, QB Josh Allen said settling for field goals wasn't his choice but placed the blame on his shoulders for not punching the ball in before kicking came into play.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs training staff 'had a good plan' for toe injury in win over Bills
Much of the week leading up to Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bills was filled with coverage related to Patrick Mahomes' uncertain health status. By halftime, those concerns had evaporated into the Kansas City air.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs defeat Bills for return trip to Super Bowl
Aaron Rodgers on game-clinching DPI against Packers: 'That was a bad call'
Matt LaFleur's decision to kick a late field goal Sunday with the Packers trailing by eight points was one he immediately came to regret. But it didn't punch the Buccaneers' ticket to the Super Bowl. A pass interference call on Green Bay cornerback Kevin King did moments later.
Aaron Rodgers calls future with Packers 'uncertain' after NFC Championship loss
Following Sunday's NFC Championship loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said his future is "uncertain."
Matt LaFleur laments kicking late field goal: 'Anytime it doesn't work out you always regret it'
Trailing by five points and facing fourth-and-goal from the 8 with just over two minutes remaining, Packers coach Matt LaFLeur opted to kick a field goal. It's a decision he quickly came to regret following a loss to the Buccaneers in the NFC title game.
Buccaneers become first team that will host Super Bowl at home stadium
The Buccaneers' 31-26 win over the Packers clinched them becoming the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl hosted at their home stadium. The Bucs will face the winner of the Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers stave off Packers for NFC Championship Game win, trip to Super Bowl LV
Notable injuries, news from NFL Championship Sunday
Chiefs OT Eric Fisher suffered an Achilles injury in the fourth quarter against the Bills. Plus, other injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Championship Sunday.