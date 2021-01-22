Around The NFL Podcast: Championship Sunday Preview with Bill Barnwell, Colleen Wolfe

A room filled with heroes: Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler preview NFL Championship Sunday and the news surrounding the league. ESPN's Bill Barnwell joins the show to preview the Chiefs and Bills game and gets to witness a lock off in real time (3:06). The heroes take a halftime break and hit the news starting with Philip Rivers retiring (25:49), the Detroit Lions new head coach (34:17, and the Steelers new QB signing (40:18). Colleen Wolfe joins the show to discuss the Eagles new hire and preview the NFC championship showdown between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers (43:10).
Washington hires Martin Mayhew as GM, appoints Marty Hurney to high-ranking front office role
The Washington Football Team has hired Martin Mayhew as their next GM, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
Jaguars to hire ex-Lions interim HC Darrell Bevell as new OC
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to hire Darrell Bevell as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
Vikings OC, longtime coach Gary Kubiak announces retirement from NFL
After 25 seasons of coaching in the NFL, Gary Kubiak has called it a career. Kubiak, who served as the Vikings offensive coordinator and assistant head coach in 2020, announced his retirement on Thursday.
Falcons hire Dean Pees as defensive coordinator, Dave Ragone as offensive coordinator
First-time head coach Arthur Smith will lean on a longtime defensive mind to coach the other side of the ball in Atlanta. The Falcons announced the hiring of veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees, Dave Ragone as offensive coordinator and Marquice Williams as special teams coordinator on Thursday.
Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy: 'Yes, I do want to be a head coach'
With one open coaching gig left, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy remains unsigned. As he did during last year's Super Bowl week, Bieniemy has taken being passed over time and time again in stride.
New Jets HC Robert Saleh preaches togetherness, mum on Sam Darnold's future in intro presser
The Jets introduced their new head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday, one week after announcing his hire. With Saleh's arrival to New York comes a complete change in energy and outlook from the Adam Gase era.
Ex-Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris hired as new Rams defensive coordinator
Former Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris will be the new defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Thursday.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes limited in practice again, took 'majority' of snaps
Patrick Mahomes remains in the concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game. The quarterback remained limited at practice for the second straight day.
Jaguars to hire Ravens DL coach Joe Cullen as new defensive coordinator
The Jaguars are expected to hire Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen as their new D-coordinator, Ian Rapoport reported.
Eagles expected to hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as next head coach
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Eagles have zeroed in on Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as their next head coach.