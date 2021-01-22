Around The NFL Podcast: Championship Sunday Preview with Bill Barnwell, Colleen Wolfe

A room filled with heroes: Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler preview NFL Championship Sunday and the news surrounding the league. ESPN's Bill Barnwell joins the show to preview the Chiefs and Bills game and gets to witness a lock off in real time (3:06). The heroes take a halftime break and hit the news starting with ﻿Philip Rivers﻿ retiring (25:49), the Detroit Lions new head coach (34:17, and the Steelers new QB signing (40:18). Colleen Wolfe joins the show to discuss the Eagles new hire and preview the NFC championship showdown between ﻿Tom Brady﻿ and ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ (43:10).