Around The NFL Podcast: Baker Mayfield sees a UFO, Mike Tannenbaum relives 2010 AFC Championship Game

Published: Mar 04, 2021 at 05:28 PM

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest happenings around the NFL, including Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield's UFO sighting (0:28), the Baltimore Ravens' newest overtime proposal (8:16) and the uncertain future of several quarterbacks headed into the 2021 NFL season (13:11). Then, former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum joins the show (24:37) to discuss topics such as the right asking price for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson (25:34), what NFL offseasons will look like in the future (35:16) and Tannenbaum's newest venture, "The 33rd Team" (39:21). The heroes don't let Tannenbaum off without asking him to relive the 2010 AFC Championship Game where the New York Jets fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers (44:20). Finally, Dan, Marc and Gregg react to the news of Ben Roethlisberger signing a one-year extension with Pittsburgh (48:00).

