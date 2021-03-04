Around The NFL Podcast: Baker Mayfield sees a UFO, Mike Tannenbaum relives 2010 AFC Championship Game

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest happenings around the NFL, including Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield's UFO sighting (0:28), the Baltimore Ravens' newest overtime proposal (8:16) and the uncertain future of several quarterbacks headed into the 2021 NFL season (13:11). Then, former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum joins the show (24:37) to discuss topics such as the right asking price for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson (25:34), what NFL offseasons will look like in the future (35:16) and Tannenbaum's newest venture, "The 33rd Team" (39:21). The heroes don't let Tannenbaum off without asking him to relive the 2010 AFC Championship Game where the New York Jets fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers (44:20). Finally, Dan, Marc and Gregg react to the news of Ben Roethlisberger signing a one-year extension with Pittsburgh (48:00).
Seahawks release suspended WR Josh Gordon
The Seattle Seahawks released Gordon on Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. With his release, Gordon is now eligible to join Fan Controlled Football, where he will reunite with former Browns teammate Johnny Manziel.
Chiefs' home field now GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
The Kansas City Chiefs announced a new name for its field Thursday following an announcement that GEHA will be the exclusive naming rights partner for Arrowhead Stadium.
Saints cut P Thomas Morstead after 12 seasons
Salary cap requirements have forced the Saints to part ways with their longtime punter.
New Orleans announced the termination of Thomas Morstead's contract Thursday.
Broncos GM George Paton: We want to bring back Von Miller
With many significant decisions looming, new Broncos GM George Paton said Thursday that the team intends to bring back star Von Miller, who missed the 2020 season with an injury.
Roundup: Lions plan to release veteran CB Desmond Trufant
The Detroit Lions continue to remake their roster under the team's new brass. The club plans to release corner Desmond Trufant. Read more for other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Thursday.
Ben Roethlisberger signs new contract with Steelers, takes $5M pay cut for 2021 season
Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a new contract for the 2021 campaign, the team announced Thursday.
Jalen Ramsey on Deshaun Watson: 'I highly doubt he'll ever suit up in a Texans uniform again'
Jalen Ramsey's situation isn't identical to Deshaun Watson's for many reasons. Still, the CB shares an agent, David Mulugheta, with the QB and certainly understands where Watson is coming from in his desire to move on.
Veteran OL Jason Peters on playing an 18th NFL season: 'I still got some in the tank'
Nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football Thursday to discuss playing an 18th NFL season and offer his take on what happened with the Eagles and Carson Wentz.
Brandon Graham wants to remain with Eagles: 'I don't want to go anywhere'
Brandon Graham doesn't want out of what is expected to be a transition year in Philadelphia. The veteran Eagles defensive lineman said this week that he hopes he is not one of the players the team moves on from.
Vikings GM Rick Spielman anticipates 'tough' decisions to get under salary cap
The Minnesota Vikings already made one tough move, cutting long-time tight end Kyle Rudolph. More tough decisions are on the way, according to general manager Rick Spielman.