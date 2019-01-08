Arizona Cardinals hire Kliff Kingsbury as head coach

Kingsbury's first coaching gig came as an offensive quality control man in 2008 with Houston before being elevated to co-offensive coordinator in 2010. After two seasons, he moved to Texas A&M where he spent one season as the offensive coordinator/QB coach in 2012 and helped Johnny Manziel put up Heisman Trophy-winning numbers. He was then hired by Texas Tech as head coach in 2013 and lasted six seasons before being let go. He compiled two winning seasons from 2013-2018.