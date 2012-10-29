Arizona Cardinals face test in San Francisco 49ers

Published: Oct 28, 2012 at 08:06 PM

Rookie Vick Ballard made one of the plays of the year to give the surprising Indianapolis Colts an overtime win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Hear Ballard describe the play, and catch up with all Sunday's highlights, on "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

Here's what else is on tap for Monday:

» The Arizona Cardinals try to build on their early season success with a home win over their NFC West rivals the San Francisco 49ers tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on "Monday Night Football." Tune into NFL Network after the game for all the highlights and analysis.

» Jeff Darlington reports on the Philadelphia Eagles, who are at a tipping point in their season -- and perhaps in the long tenure of coach Andy Reid and the run of Michael Vick as starting quarterback -- after an embarrassing home loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

» Ian Rapoport's Rap Sheet Rundown looks at how the New York Giants keep finding ways to win, while the Dallas Cowboys keep doing the opposite.

» Ryan Tannehill, Wes Welker and Brady Quinn were among the key players injured Sunday.

» Daniel Jeremiah writes on some expected NFL powers who are beginning to find their strides -- such as the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers -- in Move the Sticks.

» Sunday night's anticipated showdown between Drew Brees and Peyton Manning turned into a virtuoso performance for one future Hall-of-Fame quarterback and another frustrating loss for the other one.

» Bucky Brooks updates the fortunes of some future NFL stars in his College Stock Watch.

» If the season ended today, the Indianapolis Colts would be an AFC wild-card team. Find out who else would make it with the updated Playoff Picture.

