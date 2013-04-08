Arizona Cardinals: Best and worst draft picks

Clyde Duncan -- 1984 (No. 17)

The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Duncan out of Tennessee with the 17th overall selection in the 1984 NFL Draft. He appeared in eight games for the Cardinals during his rookie season without a reception. But he had a "breakout" during his second season with much increased production -- he had four receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown in 11 games. Duncan was out of the league by 1986. When you think of all of the receiver busts the Cardinals have drafted over the years (such as Bryant Johnson, who was drafted a round ahead of Anquan Boldin in the 2003 NFL Draft), it's quite an accomplishment to be considered the worst.

» 1984 NFL Draft