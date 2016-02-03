Around the NFL

Arians on end to season: 'Nice that our fans are pissed'

Published: Feb 03, 2016 at 12:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Arizona Cardinals bowed out in a blowout loss in the NFC Championship Game to the Carolina Panthers.

Coach Bruce Arians noted that merely being the second-best team in the NFL in the regular season means bupkis if you aren't playing in the Super Bowl. He told the Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman, over a drink at the Phoenix Open this week that he's glad Cardinals fans aren't satisfied with merely a good season.

"It's nice that our fans are pissed," he said. "When I first got here, if I would have said 'Super Bowl or bust,' everyone would have been like, 'Yeah, all right.' Now they're pissed. But I like them that way."

The coach is also pissed.

"Yeah, it doesn't go away," Arians said. "You go back, though, and you really appreciate the journey. The way our young guys played, the way our veterans played, it was a good football team and it broke a lot of records. But the final prize was right there, so that's what makes it frustrating."

Interestingly, despite being categorically dismantled by the Panthers, 49-15, Arians believes if a couple of plays that were "that close" had gone differently early -- Patrick Peterson's fumble, J.J. Nelson's miss on a deep post -- the outcome would have swung in their favor.

Alas, ifs and buts are for those not hoisting trophies.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts LB Darius Leonard speaks shutout into existence on 'Hard Knocks'

Darius Leonard spoke a shutout into existence on the latest episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" on Wednesday night. 
news

Raiders, K Daniel Carlson agree to 4-year, $18.4M extension

Daniel Carlson agreed to a new four-year contract with the Raiders, his agent announced Wednesday night, and the extension is worth $18.4 million, which includes a $4 million signing bonus and $10.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Chargers place WR Mike Williams, CB Chris Harris on reserve/COVID-19 list

After placing WR Keenan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, the Chargers added WR Mike Williams, along with CB Chris Harris, to the list Wednesday. 
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) returns to practice; RB Mark Ingram placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Saints RB Alvin Kamara﻿ practiced Wednesday, and barring a setback, there is a very real chance he plays Sunday against the Jets. Backfield mate Mark Ingram, however, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) listed as questionable for 'TNF' matchup vs. Steelers

Expected to return for a Week 15 date with the Bears, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook may make his return from a shoulder injury that sidelined him last week sooner than expected.
news

Week 14 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Giants optimistic QB Mike Glennon (concussion) will be cleared to start; Jake Fromm will get nod if not

New York is not closing the door on the possibility of Mike Glennon (concussion) playing in Week 14.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 8

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is still sidelined by an injured toe. Cornerback Jaire Alexander is being designated to return to practice.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (ribs) medically cleared to play, will start vs. Packers

After missing the last two games with a rib injury, Bears QB Justin Fields is set to make his return in Week 14 against the Packers.
news

Washington DE Montez Sweat tests positive for COVID-19, out 10 days due to unvaccinated status

Placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list will delay ﻿Montez Sweat﻿'s return from injury to the Washington Football Team lineup. Sweat tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's NFC East home game against the Cowboys, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Texans waive veteran LB Zach Cunningham

The Texans are cutting ties with another veteran starter. Tom Pelissero reports Wednesday that the Texans are releasing LB Zach Cunningham. He is subject to waivers.
news

Ja'Marr Chase on recent struggles: 'I would love to move around more' to 'open up' Bengals' offense

The Bengals' offense is among the NFL's most explosive, but a key piston in its engine -- rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase -- isn't firing. The rookie wideout has a suggestion for how that can change.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW