Arians mum on question about Jameis Winston's future

That alone is not a franchise quarterback characteristic, and it's emblematic of Winston's career, really. Over his four years and 12 games, Winston has thrown 110 touchdowns and 78 interceptions. His yardage outputs per season are quite good -- above 252 yards per game in each season of his career -- but it's the interceptions (and fumbles) that constantly rob him of being a legitimate franchise-changing player. He's been stuck in an in-between for so long, he might never move beyond it.