 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Arians mum on question about Jameis Winston's future

Published: Dec 04, 2019 at 09:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the midst of a late-season surge that likely won't land them in the playoffs, but will bring some smiles to fans.

Starting quarterback Jameis Winston is enjoying them, too, but they might be his final outings in pewter and red. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was asked if he was queried by ownership now, would he throw his full support behind Winston as the team's starting quarterback going forward?

"I'm gonna pass on that one," Arians said, via ESPN. "I'm gonna wait until the end of December."

That's, well, less than assuring for Winston. The former No. 1 overall pick out of Florida State has long been known for taking unnecessary risks that have hurt the team, which has spent five years balancing that reality with his potential and natural talent. He's reached his worst point in the turnover department in 2019, though, throwing an even 20 interceptions to go along with 22 touchdowns.

The turnovers are so frequent, you could almost set your watch to them. In Tampa Bay's 12 games this season, Winston has thrown at least one interception in eight of them. He's thrown multiple interceptions in six of those eight games, including a five-interception outing in a loss to Carolina in London. Sunday's 28-11 win was his first interception-free game since Nov. 3.

That alone is not a franchise quarterback characteristic, and it's emblematic of Winston's career, really. Over his four years and 12 games, Winston has thrown 110 touchdowns and 78 interceptions. His yardage outputs per season are quite good -- above 252 yards per game in each season of his career -- but it's the interceptions (and fumbles) that constantly rob him of being a legitimate franchise-changing player. He's been stuck in an in-between for so long, he might never move beyond it.

Arians was seen as the quarterback whisperer who might finally boost Winston over that hump, help him cut down on his mistakes and soldify him as the guy, but that simply hasn't happened.

"There's been really, really, really good and there's been some really, really bad," Arians said. "I'm gonna pass until it's over and then we'll make a decision."

The Buccaneers weren't sure about their opinion of him when it came time to pick up his fifth-year option before the 2018 season, but did so because of the unknown. Now that the marriage with Arians hasn't produced significant change, Winston will get four games before Tampa Bay must choose to either attempt to retain him, or let him walk.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders HC Dan Quinn: It would be 'fair to envision' Washington selecting QB in 2024 NFL Draft

Speaking with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting on Saturday, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn says it would be "fair to envision" Washington drafting a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald: 'This team needs to take on its own identity' under new coaching staff

Speaking with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting on Saturday, new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald spoke on what he's learned from following Pete Carroll, forging a new team identity and Geno Smith's embodiment of his new 'vision' for Seattle.
news

Giants HC Brian Daboll: We'll leave 'no stone unturned' working to improve after 2023 struggles

With his Giants going from a 9-7-1 record and a playoff win in 2022 to a 6-11 finish this last year, making changes was inevitable for New York HC Brian Daboll. Daboll sat down with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on Saturday to discuss the state of his team at this point in the offseason and the work that has already begun to make tangible improvements.
news

Packers' Jordan Love believes 2024 is 'perfect time' for chance at Super Bowl: 'People know what we're about now'

Green Bay has spent the offseason tooling up for another run. Jordan Love felt strongly about the Packers' chances to challenge for a Super Bowl in the upcoming season before then, and the team's approach to free agency has only affirmed the quarterback's beliefs.
news

General manager Jason Licht: Lavonte David 'is the standard' of what Buccaneers look for in player

After re-signing linebacker Lavonte David for his 13th season in Tampa Bay, general manager Jason Licht said that the veteran "is the standard" player that the Buccaneers look for.
news

Chiefs trading CB L'Jarius Sneed to Titans for 2025 third-round pick, swap of 2024 seventh-round picks

The Kansas City Chiefs are trading cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Joe Flacco 'definitely grateful' to have spot with Colts, 'little bit' surprised he's not back with Browns

Quarterback Joe Flacco, set to back up Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis, is "grateful" to the Colts for giving him a spot, but admits he's a "little bit" surprised he's not back with the Browns after his memorable 2023 run.
news

Former Titans CB Kristian Fulton signing with Chargers on one-year deal

The Chargers are signing former Titans CB Kristian Fulton on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson's NCAA tournament bracket remains perfect after Day 1 upsets

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson's NCAA tournament bracket remained perfect after a Day 1 of upsets 
news

Bears' DJ Moore excited for Keenan Allen addition: It might be a race to 1,000 yards

In 2023, Bears receiver DJ Moore gobbled up targets in an offense lacking a complementary wideout. After the addition of Keenan Allen, Moore might have to share the ball more in 2024.