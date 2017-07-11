Around the NFL

Arians had surgery to remove cancer from kidney

Published: Jul 11, 2017 at 09:16 AM

Bruce Arians underwent surgery in February to remove a cancerous spot on one of his kidneys, the Arizona Cardinals coach reveals in his new book, The Quarterback Whisperer.

In the book, Arians describes finding out in December that an ultrasound he underwent for a hernia revealed renal cell carcinoma on one of his kidneys. Arians managed to coach the remainder of the season before undergoing surgery to have a "small portion" of the affected kidney removed.

Despite the surgery, Arians managed to attend the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

It wasn't the first cancer scare for Arians. In 2007, he was was diagnosed with prostate cancer and he had cancerous cells removed from his nose in 2013.

"Now I feel great," Arians states in the book, which was released Tuesday. "My energy has returned. I'm told I'm cancer-free again. I'm ready for at least one more season of NFL football -- maybe more."

The surgery marked the third time Arians, 64, was hospitalized in less than eight months. In August, he was hospitalized in San Diego after dealing with symptoms associated with Diverticulitis, a condition which affects the digestive tract. In November, he went underwent testing for symptoms related to chest pains following a road game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I now realize more than ever nothing is guaranteed in life," Arians wrote. "Every day needs to enjoyed and celebrated to the fullest. Roses need to be smelled, sunsets savored, time with family cherished. Moving forward, I want to be a beacon of hope for others struggling with cancer. My fight is their fight. I'm not coaching for myself in 2017; I'm coaching for everyone who's dealing with cancer. This is my charge."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns trading QB Joshua Dobbs, 2024 seventh-round pick to Cardinals for 2024 fifth-rounder

The Cleveland Browns are trading quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. Arizona, which will receive a 2024 seventh-round pick in addition to Dobbs, will send a 2024 fifth-round pick to Cleveland.
news

Chargers to retire numbers of Hall of Fame teammates WR Charlie Joiner, TE Kellen Winslow

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to retire the numbers of former teammates wide receiver Charlie Joiner and tight end Kellen Winslow at halftime during the team's Week 1 game versus the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 10. 
news

Steve Sidwell, defensive coordinator for Saints' 'Dome Patrol,' dies at 78

Steve Sidwell, who was a defensive coordinator for four teams in a 21-year NFL career, died Wednesday night, the New Orleans Saints announced. He was 78. 
news

Cardinals trade OT Josh Jones to Texans, continue day of deals

The Arizona Cardinals traded offensive tackle Josh Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a fifth-rounder on Thursday, the team announced.
news

Ravens to induct Terrell Suggs into team's Ring of Honor

The Ravens are inducting linebacker Terrell Suggs into the club's ring of honor on Oct. 22, the team announced on Thursday.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy expected to miss multiple weeks with hamstring injury; Week 1 status in doubt

Jerry Jeudy suffered a moderate hamstring injury during Thursday's practice and his status for the team's regular-season opener on Sept. 10 is in jeopardy, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Cardinals trading Isaiah Simmons to Giants for 2024 seventh-round draft pick

Isaiah Simmons' time in the desert is over. The Cardinals traded Simmons to the New York Giants for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Seahawks rookie WR Jake Bobo making strong case for roster spot after going undrafted

Seahawks social media wants #MoreBobo. Jake Bobo, an undrafted wide receiver out of UCLA, has gone from training camp fodder to the toast of the Northwest.
news

Ezekiel Elliott 'a good fit' with Patriots, hopes to complement Rhamondre Stevenson in backfield

By all accounts, ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ has fit right into the Patriots' culture in his short time with the club. The veteran RB spoke Wednesday about his changing play style and role in New England's offense.
news

Deshaun Watson looking to prove top-10 status again in second season with Browns

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ is no longer named among the elite, best of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. If lucky, he squeaks in just outside the top 10 on such offseason lists. Watson accepts he has a lot to prove to return to that level.
news

Dolphins interested in RB trade market up to certain price; calls to Raiders on Josh Jacobs didn't go far

The Dolphins continue to check under every rock for potentially available elite-level running backs. Miami made an exploratory call on Josh Jacobs, but talks didn't go far, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Thursday.