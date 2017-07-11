Arians had surgery to remove cancer from kidney

Bruce Arians underwent surgery in February to remove a cancerous spot on one of his kidneys, the Arizona Cardinals coach reveals in his new book, The Quarterback Whisperer.
In the book, Arians describes finding out in December that an ultrasound he underwent for a hernia revealed renal cell carcinoma on one of his kidneys. Arians managed to coach the remainder of the season before undergoing surgery to have a "small portion" of the affected kidney removed.
It wasn't the first cancer scare for Arians. In 2007, he was was diagnosed with prostate cancer and he had cancerous cells removed from his nose in 2013.
"Now I feel great," Arians states in the book, which was released Tuesday. "My energy has returned. I'm told I'm cancer-free again. I'm ready for at least one more season of NFL football -- maybe more."
The surgery marked the third time Arians, 64, was hospitalized in less than eight months. In August, he was hospitalized in San Diego after dealing with symptoms associated with Diverticulitis, a condition which affects the digestive tract. In November, he went underwent testing for symptoms related to chest pains following a road game against the Minnesota Vikings.
"I now realize more than ever nothing is guaranteed in life," Arians wrote. "Every day needs to enjoyed and celebrated to the fullest. Roses need to be smelled, sunsets savored, time with family cherished. Moving forward, I want to be a beacon of hope for others struggling with cancer. My fight is their fight. I'm not coaching for myself in 2017; I'm coaching for everyone who's dealing with cancer. This is my charge."