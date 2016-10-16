Arian Foster, Reshad Jones will play vs. Steelers

As the Miami Dolphins try to right the ship amid a potential buzzsaw matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they will have some veteran help.
Running back Arian Foster will play against Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon, according to the team. Foster has been out since Sept. 18 with a hamstring injury. His last game yielded three attempts for nine yards in a loss to the New England Patriots.
While his presence adds a pinch of professionalism to an otherwise haphazard Dolphins offense, the game will obviously be won or lost on the shoulders of Miami's offensive line and quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
Now, they face a bend but don't break defense in Pittsburgh, and while that could be inviting for some teams, this may be the week Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler brings the noise. Might we have one of those vintage Foster performances to save the day?