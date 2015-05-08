Arian Foster among the big movers in latest Top 100

The NFL Fantasy LIVE podcast has returned! Listen in as our experts discuss 2015 sleepers, bargains, busts, draft strategy and more. Visit the Fantasy Draft Kit for more on what the gang discusses in the latest episode.
Now, my fantasy football friends, things start to get real. With a clearer picture of how NFL rosters will look, now is the first time this offseason we can project player rankings with confidence. Among the questions that have been answered, we now know the top wide receiver in Oakland, the No. 1 running back in San Diego and some of the big uglies who will block ahead of Mark Ingram in New Orleans. We also know that the quarterback spot is as deep as ever, while the number of true featured runners continues to shrink across the league.
Those are just a few of the things you should remember when scanning my first post-draft Top 100, which doesn't have a quarterback listed until the late No. 20s (or Round 3 of a 10-team draft). You'll also see a whole lot of backs and wideouts in the top 20, but just one tight end in the top 45. And you know who that is, right? (Sorry, Jimmy Graham).
Enjoy, and feel free to leave your approvals or criticisms in the comments section below!
Top 100
- Adrian Peterson, Vikings (RB1)
- Le'Veon Bell, Steelers (RB2)
- Jamaal Charles, Chiefs (RB3)
- Arian Foster, Texans (RB4)
- Eddie Lacy, Packers (RB5)
- Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks (RB7)
- Matt Forte, Bears (RB6)
- Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (TE1)
- LeSean McCoy, Bills (RB8)
- Antonio Brown, Steelers (WR1)
- C.J. Anderson, Broncos (RB9)
- Jeremy Hill, Bengals (RB10)
- Demaryius Thomas, Broncos (WR2)
- Calvin Johnson, Lions (WR3)
- Dez Bryant, Cowboys (WR4)
- Julio Jones, Falcons (WR5)
- Odell Beckham Jr., Giants (WR6)
- Jordy Nelson, Packers (WR7)
- DeMarco Murray, Eagles (RB11)
- Alshon Jeffery, Bears (WR8)
- Randall Cobb, Packers (WR9)
- A.J. Green, Bengals (WR10)
- Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR11)
- Mark Ingram, Saints (RB12)
- Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos (WR12)
- Aaron Rodgers, Packers (QB1)
- T.Y. Hilton, Colts (WR13)
- DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (WR14)
- Alfred Morris, Redskins (RB13)
- Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers (WR15)
- Carlos Hyde, 49ers (RB14)
- Melvin Gordon, Chargers (RB15)
- Andrew Luck, Colts (QB2)
- Frank Gore, Colts (RB16)
- Justin Forsett, Ravens (RB17)
- Lamar Miller, Dolphins (RB18)
- Todd Gurley, Rams (RB19)
- T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars (RB20)
- Brandin Cooks, Saints (WR16)
- Andre Ellington, Cardinals (RB21)
- Tevin Coleman, Falcons (RB22)
- Jonathan Stewart, Panthers (RB23)
- Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR17)
- Julian Edelman, Patriots (WR18)
- Jordan Matthews, Eagles (WR19)
- Sammy Watkins, Bills (WR20)
- Jimmy Graham, Seahawks (TE2)
- Latavius Murray, Raiders (RB24)
- Amari Cooper, Raiders (WR21)
- DeSean Jackson, Redskins (WR22)
- Brandon Marshall, Jets (WR23)
- Joique Bell, Lions (RB25)
- Russell Wilson, Seahawks (QB3)
- Kevin White, Bears (WR24)
- LeGarrette Blount, Patriots (RB26)
- Isaiah Crowell, Browns (RB27)
- Giovani Bernard, Bengals (RB28)
- Peyton Manning, Broncos (QB4)
- Rashad Jennings, Giants (RB29)
- Jeremy Maclin, Chiefs (WR25)
- Andre Johnson, Colts (WR26)
- C.J. Spiller, Saints (RB30)
- Greg Olsen, Panthers (TE3)
- Drew Brees, Saints (QB5)
- Vincent Jackson, Buccaneers (WR27)
- Eric Decker, Jets (WR28)
- Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE4)
- Roddy White, Falcons (WR29)
- Charles Sims, Buccaneers (RB31)
- Joseph Randle, Cowboys (RB32)
- Ameer Abdullah, Lions (RB33)
- Michael Floyd, Cardinals (WR30)
- Steve Smith Sr., Ravens (WR31)
- Golden Tate, Lions (WR32)
- Martellus Bennett, Bears (TE5)
- Cam Newton, Panthers (QB6)
- Antonio Gates, Chargers (TE6)
- Brandon LaFell, Patriots (WR33)
- Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals (WR34)
- Allen Robinson, Jaguars (WR34)
- Jarvis Landry, Dolphins (WR35)
- Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers (QB9)
- Darren McFadden, Cowboys (RB34)
- Martavis Bryant, Steelers (WR37)
- Doug Martin, Buccaneers (RB35)
- Bishop Sankey, Titans (RB36)
- Chris Ivory, Jets (RB37)
- Shane Vereen, Giants (RB39)
- Ryan Mathews, Eagles (RB40)
- Devonta Freeman, Falcons (RB41)
- Philip Rivers, Chargers (QB10)
- Marques Colston, Saints (WR38)
- Mike Wallace, Vikings (WR39)
- Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins (QB12)
- Julius Thomas, Jaguars (TE7)
- Torrey Smith, 49ers (WR40)
Quarterbacks
- Aaron Rodgers, Packers ($36)
- Andrew Luck, Colts ($36)
- Russell Wilson, Seahawks ($23)
- Peyton Manning, Broncos ($21)
- Drew Brees, Saints ($18)
- Cam Newton, Panthers ($13)
- Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers ($8)
- Philip Rivers, Chargers ($5)
- Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins ($5)
- Matthew Stafford, Lions ($3)
- Teddy Bridgewater, Vikings ($3)
- Eli Manning, Giants ($2)
- Colin Kaepernick, 49ers ($2)
- Jay Cutler, Bears ($1)
- Sam Bradford, Eagles ($1)
- Joe Flacco, Ravens ($1)
- Marcus Mariota, Titans ($1)
- Robert Griffin III, Redskins ($1)
- Carson Palmer, Cardinals ($1)
- Jameis Winston, Buccaneers ($1)
- Derek Carr, Raiders ($1)
- Nick Foles, Rams ($1)
- Andy Dalton, Bengals ($1)
- Alex Smith, Chiefs ($1)
- Blake Bortles, Jaguars ($1)
- Geno Smith, Jets ($1)
- Matt Cassel, Bills ($1)
- Ryan Mallett, Texans ($1)
- Josh McCown, Browns ($1)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, Patriots ($1)
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jets ($1)
- Mark Sanchez, Eagles ($1)
- Johnny Manziel, Browns ($1)
- Brian Hoyer, Texans ($1)
- Kirk Cousins, Redskins ($1)
- Brock Osweiler, Broncos ($1)
Running backs
- Adrian Peterson, Vikings ($55)
- Le'Veon Bell, Steelers ($55)
- Jamaal Charles, Chiefs ($55)
- Arian Foster, Texans ($54)
- Eddie Lacy, Packers ($54)
- Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks ($51)
- Matt Forte, Bears ($51)
- LeSean McCoy, Bills ($43)
- C.J. Anderson, Broncos ($41)
- Jeremy Hill, Bengals ($41)
- DeMarco Murray, Eagles ($41)
- Mark Ingram, Saints ($34)
- Alfred Morris, Redskins ($28)
- Carlos Hyde, 49ers ($25)
- Melvin Gordon, Chargers ($23)
- Frank Gore, Colts ($19)
- Justin Forsett, Ravens ($19)
- Lamar Miller, Dolphins ($19)
- Todd Gurley, Rams ($18)
- T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars ($18)
- Andre Ellington, Cardinals ($18)
- Tevin Coleman, Falcons ($18)
- Jonathan Stewart, Panthers ($18)
- Latavius Murray, Raiders ($16)
- Joique Bell, Lions ($14)
- LeGarrette Blount, Patriots ($10)
- Isaiah Crowell, Browns ($10)
- Giovani Bernard, Bengals ($10)
- Rashad Jennings, Giants ($10)
- C.J. Spiller, Saints ($10)
- Charles Sims, Buccaneers ($8)
- Joseph Randle, Cowboys ($8)
- Ameer Abdullah, Lions ($6)
- Darren McFadden, Cowboys ($6)
- Doug Martin, Buccaneers ($5)
- Bishop Sankey, Titans ($4)
- Chris Ivory, Jets ($4)
- Shane Vereen, Giants ($4)
- Ryan Mathews, Eagles ($4)
- Devonta Freeman, Falcons ($3)
- David Johnson, Cardinals ($3)
- David Cobb, Titans ($3)
- Fred Jackson, Bills ($3)
- Lorenzo Taliaferro, Ravens ($2)
- Reggie Bush, 49ers ($2)
- Danny Woodhead, Chargers ($2)
- Jonas Gray, Patriots ($2)
- Terrance West, Browns ($2)
- DeAngelo Williams, Steelers ($2)
- Darren Sproles, Eagles ($2)
- Knile Davis, Chiefs ($2)
- Duke Johnson, Browns ($1)
- Ronnie Hillman, Broncos ($1)
- Dan Herron, Colts ($1)
- James White, Patriots ($1)
- Branden Oliver, Chargers ($1)
- Andre Williams, Giants ($1)
- Alfred Blue, Texans ($1)
- Denard Robinson, Jaguars ($1)
- Theo Riddick, Lions ($1)
- Jerick McKinnon, Vikings ($1)
- Stevan Ridley, Jets ($1)
- Christine Michael, Seahawks ($1)
- Bilal Powell, Jets ($1)
- Benny Cunningham, Rams ($1)
- Ka'Deem Carey, Bears ($1)
- James Starks, Packers ($1)
- Montee Ball, Broncos ($1)
- Khiry Robinson, Saints ($1)
- Lance Dunbar, Cowboys ($1)
- Robert Turbin, Seahawks ($1)
- Matt Jones, Redskins ($1)
- Mike Tolbert, Panthers ($1)
- Jeremy Langford, RB, Bears ($1)
- Antone Smith, Falcons ($1)
- Javorius Allen, Ravens ($1)
- Chris Polk, Texans ($1)
Wide receivers
- Antonio Brown, Steelers ($51)
- Demaryius Thomas, Broncos ($48)
- Calvin Johnson, Lions ($43)
- Dez Bryant, Cowboys ($43)
- Julio Jones, Falcons ($39)
- Odell Beckham Jr., Giants ($38)
- Jordy Nelson, Packers ($38)
- Alshon Jeffery, Bears ($36)
- Randall Cobb, Packers ($36)
- A.J. Green, Bengals ($33)
- Mike Evans, Buccaneers ($33)
- Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos ($30)
- T.Y. Hilton, Colts ($30)
- DeAndre Hopkins, Texans ($27)
- Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers ($27)
- Brandin Cooks, Saints ($24)
- Keenan Allen, Chargers ($19)
- Julian Edelman, Patriots ($19)
- Jordan Matthews, Eagles ($19)
- Sammy Watkins, Bills ($16)
- Amari Cooper, Raiders ($14)
- DeSean Jackson, Redskins ($12)
- Vincent Jackson, Buccaneers ($11)
- Brandon Marshall, Jets ($11)
- Jeremy Maclin, Chiefs ($11)
- Kevin White, Bears ($11)
- Eric Decker, Jets ($10)
- Andre Johnson, Colts ($10)
- Golden Tate, Lions ($10)
- Michael Floyd, Cardinals ($9)
- Roddy White, Falcons ($9)
- Steve Smith, Sr., Ravens ($9)
- Brandon LaFell, Patriots ($7)
- Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals ($5)
- Allen Robinson, Jaguars ($5)
- Martavis Bryant, Steelers ($4)
- Marques Colston, Saints ($4)
- Mike Wallace, Vikings ($4)
- Jarvis Landry, Dolphins ($4)
- Torrey Smith, 49ers ($4)
- Breshad Perriman, Ravens ($4)
- DeVante Parker, Dolphins ($4)
- Anquan Boldin, 49ers ($4)
- Nelson Agholor, Eagles ($3)
- Kendall Wright, Titans ($3)
- John Brown, Cardinals ($3)
- Pierre Garcon, Redskins ($2)
- Malcom Floyd, Chargers ($2)
- Percy Harvin, Bills ($2)
- Victor Cruz, Giants ($2)
- Doug Baldwin, Seahawks ($1)
- Dorial Green-Beckham, Titans ($1)
- Terrance Williams, Cowboys ($1)
- Charles Johnson, Vikings ($1)
- Brian Quick, Rams ($1)
- Davante Adams, Packers ($1)
- Michael Crabtree, Raiders ($1)
- Marqise Lee, Jaguars ($1)
- Marvin Jones, Bengals ($1)
- Jaelen Strong, Texans ($1)
- Kenny Britt, Rams ($1)
- Rueben Randle, Giants ($1)
- Dwayne Bowe, Browns ($1)
- Devin Funchess, Panthers ($1)
- Cody Latimer, Broncos ($1)
- Kenny Stills, Dolphins ($1)
- Cole Beasley, Cowboys ($1)
- Andrew Hawkins, Browns ($1)
- Steve Johnson, Chargers ($1)
- Donte Moncrief, Colts ($1)
- Tyler Lockett, Seahawks ($1)
- Allen Hurns, Jaguars ($1)
- Justin Hunter, Titans ($1)
- Markus Wheaton, Steelers ($1)
- Jermaine Kearse, Seahawks ($1)
- Danny Amendola, Patriots ($1)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, Vikings ($1)
- Phillip Dorsett, Colts ($1)
- Cecil Shorts, Texans ($1)
Tight ends
- Rob Gronkowski, Patriots ($37)
- Jimmy Graham, Seahawks ($25)
- Greg Olsen, Panthers ($12)
- Travis Kelce, Chiefs ($12)
- Martellus Bennett, Bears ($10)
- Antonio Gates, Chargers ($7)
- Julius Thomas, Jaguars ($6)
- Jason Witten, Cowboys ($6)
- Jordan Cameron, Dolphins ($4)
- Delanie Walker, Titans ($3)
- Owen Daniels, Broncos ($1)
- Dwayne Allen, Colts ($1)
- Heath Miller, Steelers ($1)
- Coby Fleener, Colts ($1)
- Jordan Reed, Redskins ($1)
- Kyle Rudolph, Vikings ($1)
- Larry Donnell, Giants ($1)
- Charles Clay, Bills ($1)
- Vernon Davis, 49ers ($1)
- Eric Ebron, Lions ($1)
- Jace Amaro, Jets ($1)
- Tyler Eifert, Bengals ($1)
- Jared Cook, Rams ($1)
- Maxx Williams, Ravens ($1)
- Mychal Rivera, Raiders ($1)
- Ladarius Green, Chargers ($1)
- Richard Rodgers, Packers ($1)
Kickers
- Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots ($2)
- Adam Vinatieri, Colts ($1)
- Mason Crosby, Packers ($1)
- Cody Parkey, Eagles ($1)
- Steven Hauschka, Seahawks ($1)
- Connor Barth, Broncos ($1)
- Dan Bailey, Cowboys ($1)
- Justin Tucker, Ravens ($1)
- Dan Carpenter, Bills ($1)
- Matt Bryant, Falcons ($1)
- Caleb Sturgis, Dolphins ($1)
- Shaun Suisham, Steelers ($1)
- Matt Prater, Lions ($1)
- Graham Gano, Panthers ($1)
- Randy Bullock, Texans ($1)
- Josh Brown, Giants ($1)
- Chandler Catanzaro, Cardinals ($1)
- Phil Dawson, 49ers ($1)
- Mike NugentBengals ($1)
- Blair Walsh, Vikings ($1)
- Nick Novak, Chargers ($1)
- Cairo Santos, Chiefs ($1)
- Robbie Gould, Bears ($1)
- Greg Zuerlein, Rams ($1)
- Dustin Hopkins, Saints ($1)
- Kai Forbath, Redskins ($1)
- Josh Scobee, Jaguars ($1)
- Sebastian Janikowski, Raiders ($1)
- Billy Cundiff, Browns ($1)
Defenses
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!