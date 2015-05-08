Arian Foster among the big movers in latest Top 100

Now, my fantasy football friends, things start to get real. With a clearer picture of how NFL rosters will look, now is the first time this offseason we can project player rankings with confidence. Among the questions that have been answered, we now know the top wide receiver in Oakland, the No. 1 running back in San Diego and some of the big uglies who will block ahead of Mark Ingram in New Orleans. We also know that the quarterback spot is as deep as ever, while the number of true featured runners continues to shrink across the league.