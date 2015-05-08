Arian Foster among the big movers in latest Top 100

Published: May 08, 2015 at 05:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

The NFL Fantasy LIVE podcast has returned! Listen in as our experts discuss 2015 sleepers, bargains, busts, draft strategy and more. Visit the Fantasy Draft Kit for more on what the gang discusses in the latest episode.

2015 NFL Scouting Combine? Check. Free-agent signing period? Check. 2015 NFL Draft? Check.

Now, my fantasy football friends, things start to get real. With a clearer picture of how NFL rosters will look, now is the first time this offseason we can project player rankings with confidence. Among the questions that have been answered, we now know the top wide receiver in Oakland, the No. 1 running back in San Diego and some of the big uglies who will block ahead of Mark Ingram in New Orleans. We also know that the quarterback spot is as deep as ever, while the number of true featured runners continues to shrink across the league.

Those are just a few of the things you should remember when scanning my first post-draft Top 100, which doesn't have a quarterback listed until the late No. 20s (or Round 3 of a 10-team draft). You'll also see a whole lot of backs and wideouts in the top 20, but just one tight end in the top 45. And you know who that is, right? (Sorry, Jimmy Graham).

Enjoy, and feel free to leave your approvals or criticisms in the comments section below!

Top 100

  1. Adrian Peterson, Vikings (RB1)
  1. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers (RB2)
  1. Jamaal Charles, Chiefs (RB3)
  1. Arian Foster, Texans (RB4)
  1. Eddie Lacy, Packers (RB5)
  1. Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks (RB7)
  1. Matt Forte, Bears (RB6)
  1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (TE1)
  1. LeSean McCoy, Bills (RB8)
  1. Antonio Brown, Steelers (WR1)
  1. C.J. Anderson, Broncos (RB9)
  1. Jeremy Hill, Bengals (RB10)
  1. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos (WR2)
  1. Calvin Johnson, Lions (WR3)
  1. Dez Bryant, Cowboys (WR4)
  1. Julio Jones, Falcons (WR5)
  1. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants (WR6)
  1. Jordy Nelson, Packers (WR7)
  1. DeMarco Murray, Eagles (RB11)
  1. Alshon Jeffery, Bears (WR8)
  1. Randall Cobb, Packers (WR9)
  1. A.J. Green, Bengals (WR10)
  1. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR11)
  1. Mark Ingram, Saints (RB12)
  1. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos (WR12)
  1. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (QB1)
  1. T.Y. Hilton, Colts (WR13)
  1. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (WR14)
  1. Alfred Morris, Redskins (RB13)
  1. Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers (WR15)
  1. Carlos Hyde, 49ers (RB14)
  1. Melvin Gordon, Chargers (RB15)
  1. Andrew Luck, Colts (QB2)
  1. Frank Gore, Colts (RB16)
  1. Justin Forsett, Ravens (RB17)
  1. Lamar Miller, Dolphins (RB18)
  1. Todd Gurley, Rams (RB19)
  1. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars (RB20)
  1. Brandin Cooks, Saints (WR16)
  1. Andre Ellington, Cardinals (RB21)
  1. Tevin Coleman, Falcons (RB22)
  1. Jonathan Stewart, Panthers (RB23)
  1. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR17)
  1. Julian Edelman, Patriots (WR18)
  1. Jordan Matthews, Eagles (WR19)
  1. Sammy Watkins, Bills (WR20)
  1. Jimmy Graham, Seahawks (TE2)
  1. Latavius Murray, Raiders (RB24)
  1. Amari Cooper, Raiders (WR21)
  1. DeSean Jackson, Redskins (WR22)
  1. Brandon Marshall, Jets (WR23)
  1. Joique Bell, Lions (RB25)
  1. Russell Wilson, Seahawks (QB3)
  1. Kevin White, Bears (WR24)
  1. LeGarrette Blount, Patriots (RB26)
  1. Isaiah Crowell, Browns (RB27)
  1. Giovani Bernard, Bengals (RB28)
  1. Peyton Manning, Broncos (QB4)
  1. Rashad Jennings, Giants (RB29)
  1. Jeremy Maclin, Chiefs (WR25)
  1. Andre Johnson, Colts (WR26)
  1. C.J. Spiller, Saints (RB30)
  1. Greg Olsen, Panthers (TE3)
  1. Drew Brees, Saints (QB5)
  1. Vincent Jackson, Buccaneers (WR27)
  1. Eric Decker, Jets (WR28)
  1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE4)
  1. Roddy White, Falcons (WR29)
  1. Charles Sims, Buccaneers (RB31)
  1. Joseph Randle, Cowboys (RB32)
  1. Ameer Abdullah, Lions (RB33)
  1. Michael Floyd, Cardinals (WR30)
  1. Steve Smith Sr., Ravens (WR31)
  1. Golden Tate, Lions (WR32)
  1. Martellus Bennett, Bears (TE5)
  1. Cam Newton, Panthers (QB6)
  1. Antonio Gates, Chargers (TE6)
  1. Brandon LaFell, Patriots (WR33)
  1. Tony Romo, Cowboys (QB7)
  1. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals (WR34)
  1. Allen Robinson, Jaguars (WR34)
  1. Jarvis Landry, Dolphins (WR35)
  1. Matt Ryan, Falcons (QB8)
  1. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers (QB9)
  1. Darren McFadden, Cowboys (RB34)
  1. Martavis Bryant, Steelers (WR37)
  1. Doug Martin, Buccaneers (RB35)
  1. Bishop Sankey, Titans (RB36)
  1. Chris Ivory, Jets (RB37)
  1. Tre Mason, Rams (RB38)
  1. Shane Vereen, Giants (RB39)
  1. Tom Brady, Patriots (QB11)
  1. Ryan Mathews, Eagles (RB40)
  1. Devonta Freeman, Falcons (RB41)
  1. Philip Rivers, Chargers (QB10)
  1. Marques Colston, Saints (WR38)
  1. Mike Wallace, Vikings (WR39)
  1. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins (QB12)
  1. Julius Thomas, Jaguars (TE7)
  1. Torrey Smith, 49ers (WR40)

Quarterbacks

  1. Aaron Rodgers, Packers ($36)
  1. Andrew Luck, Colts ($36)
  1. Russell Wilson, Seahawks ($23)
  1. Peyton Manning, Broncos ($21)
  1. Drew Brees, Saints ($18)
  1. Cam Newton, Panthers ($13)
  1. Tony Romo, Cowboys ($10)
  1. Matt Ryan, Falcons ($10)
  1. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers ($8)
  1. Tom Brady, Patriots ($8)
  1. Philip Rivers, Chargers ($5)
  1. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins ($5)
  1. Matthew Stafford, Lions ($3)
  1. Teddy Bridgewater, Vikings ($3)
  1. Eli Manning, Giants ($2)
  1. Colin Kaepernick, 49ers ($2)
  1. Jay Cutler, Bears ($1)
  1. Sam Bradford, Eagles ($1)
  1. Joe Flacco, Ravens ($1)
  1. Marcus Mariota, Titans ($1)
  1. Robert Griffin III, Redskins ($1)
  1. Carson Palmer, Cardinals ($1)
  1. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers ($1)
  1. Derek Carr, Raiders ($1)
  1. Nick Foles, Rams ($1)
  1. Andy Dalton, Bengals ($1)
  1. Alex Smith, Chiefs ($1)
  1. Blake Bortles, Jaguars ($1)
  1. Geno Smith, Jets ($1)
  1. Matt Cassel, Bills ($1)
  1. Ryan Mallett, Texans ($1)
  1. Josh McCown, Browns ($1)
  1. Jimmy Garoppolo, Patriots ($1)
  1. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jets ($1)
  1. Mark Sanchez, Eagles ($1)
  1. EJ Manuel, Bills ($1)
  1. Johnny Manziel, Browns ($1)
  1. Brian Hoyer, Texans ($1)
  1. Kirk Cousins, Redskins ($1)
  1. Brock Osweiler, Broncos ($1)

Running backs

  1. Adrian Peterson, Vikings ($55)
  1. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers ($55)
  1. Jamaal Charles, Chiefs ($55)
  1. Arian Foster, Texans ($54)
  1. Eddie Lacy, Packers ($54)
  1. Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks ($51)
  1. Matt Forte, Bears ($51)
  1. LeSean McCoy, Bills ($43)
  1. C.J. Anderson, Broncos ($41)
  1. Jeremy Hill, Bengals ($41)
  1. DeMarco Murray, Eagles ($41)
  1. Mark Ingram, Saints ($34)
  1. Alfred Morris, Redskins ($28)
  1. Carlos Hyde, 49ers ($25)
  1. Melvin Gordon, Chargers ($23)
  1. Frank Gore, Colts ($19)
  1. Justin Forsett, Ravens ($19)
  1. Lamar Miller, Dolphins ($19)
  1. Todd Gurley, Rams ($18)
  1. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars ($18)
  1. Andre Ellington, Cardinals ($18)
  1. Tevin Coleman, Falcons ($18)
  1. Jonathan Stewart, Panthers ($18)
  1. Latavius Murray, Raiders ($16)
  1. Joique Bell, Lions ($14)
  1. LeGarrette Blount, Patriots ($10)
  1. Isaiah Crowell, Browns ($10)
  1. Giovani Bernard, Bengals ($10)
  1. Rashad Jennings, Giants ($10)
  1. C.J. Spiller, Saints ($10)
  1. Charles Sims, Buccaneers ($8)
  1. Joseph Randle, Cowboys ($8)
  1. Ameer Abdullah, Lions ($6)
  1. Darren McFadden, Cowboys ($6)
  1. Doug Martin, Buccaneers ($5)
  1. Bishop Sankey, Titans ($4)
  1. Chris Ivory, Jets ($4)
  1. Tre Mason, Rams ($4)
  1. Shane Vereen, Giants ($4)
  1. Ryan Mathews, Eagles ($4)
  1. Devonta Freeman, Falcons ($3)
  1. Jay Ajayi, Dolphins ($3)
  1. David Johnson, Cardinals ($3)
  1. Roy Helu Jr., Raiders ($3)
  1. David Cobb, Titans ($3)
  1. Fred Jackson, Bills ($3)
  1. Lorenzo Taliaferro, Ravens ($2)
  1. Reggie Bush, 49ers ($2)
  1. Danny Woodhead, Chargers ($2)
  1. Jonas Gray, Patriots ($2)
  1. Terrance West, Browns ($2)
  1. DeAngelo Williams, Steelers ($2)
  1. Darren Sproles, Eagles ($2)
  1. Knile Davis, Chiefs ($2)
  1. Duke Johnson, Browns ($1)
  1. Ronnie Hillman, Broncos ($1)
  1. Dan Herron, Colts ($1)
  1. James White, Patriots ($1)
  1. Branden Oliver, Chargers ($1)
  1. Andre Williams, Giants ($1)
  1. Alfred Blue, Texans ($1)
  1. Denard Robinson, Jaguars ($1)
  1. Theo Riddick, Lions ($1)
  1. Jerick McKinnon, Vikings ($1)
  1. Stevan Ridley, Jets ($1)
  1. Christine Michael, Seahawks ($1)
  1. Bilal Powell, Jets ($1)
  1. Benny Cunningham, Rams ($1)
  1. Ka'Deem Carey, Bears ($1)
  1. James Starks, Packers ($1)
  1. Montee Ball, Broncos ($1)
  1. Khiry Robinson, Saints ($1)
  1. Lance Dunbar, Cowboys ($1)
  1. Robert Turbin, Seahawks ($1)
  1. Matt Jones, Redskins ($1)
  1. Mike Tolbert, Panthers ($1)
  1. Jeremy Langford, RB, Bears ($1)
  1. Antone Smith, Falcons ($1)
  1. Javorius Allen, Ravens ($1)
  1. Chris Polk, Texans ($1)

Wide receivers

  1. Antonio Brown, Steelers ($51)
  1. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos ($48)
  1. Calvin Johnson, Lions ($43)
  1. Dez Bryant, Cowboys ($43)
  1. Julio Jones, Falcons ($39)
  1. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants ($38)
  1. Jordy Nelson, Packers ($38)
  1. Alshon Jeffery, Bears ($36)
  1. Randall Cobb, Packers ($36)
  1. A.J. Green, Bengals ($33)
  1. Mike Evans, Buccaneers ($33)
  1. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos ($30)
  1. T.Y. Hilton, Colts ($30)
  1. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans ($27)
  1. Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers ($27)
  1. Brandin Cooks, Saints ($24)
  1. Keenan Allen, Chargers ($19)
  1. Julian Edelman, Patriots ($19)
  1. Jordan Matthews, Eagles ($19)
  1. Sammy Watkins, Bills ($16)
  1. Amari Cooper, Raiders ($14)
  1. DeSean Jackson, Redskins ($12)
  1. Vincent Jackson, Buccaneers ($11)
  1. Brandon Marshall, Jets ($11)
  1. Jeremy Maclin, Chiefs ($11)
  1. Kevin White, Bears ($11)
  1. Eric Decker, Jets ($10)
  1. Andre Johnson, Colts ($10)
  1. Golden Tate, Lions ($10)
  1. Michael Floyd, Cardinals ($9)
  1. Roddy White, Falcons ($9)
  1. Steve Smith, Sr., Ravens ($9)
  1. Brandon LaFell, Patriots ($7)
  1. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals ($5)
  1. Allen Robinson, Jaguars ($5)
  1. Martavis Bryant, Steelers ($4)
  1. Marques Colston, Saints ($4)
  1. Mike Wallace, Vikings ($4)
  1. Jarvis Landry, Dolphins ($4)
  1. Torrey Smith, 49ers ($4)
  1. Breshad Perriman, Ravens ($4)
  1. DeVante Parker, Dolphins ($4)
  1. Anquan Boldin, 49ers ($4)
  1. Nelson Agholor, Eagles ($3)
  1. Kendall Wright, Titans ($3)
  1. John Brown, Cardinals ($3)
  1. Pierre Garcon, Redskins ($2)
  1. Malcom Floyd, Chargers ($2)
  1. Percy Harvin, Bills ($2)
  1. Victor Cruz, Giants ($2)
  1. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks ($1)
  1. Dorial Green-Beckham, Titans ($1)
  1. Terrance Williams, Cowboys ($1)
  1. Charles Johnson, Vikings ($1)
  1. Brian Quick, Rams ($1)
  1. Davante Adams, Packers ($1)
  1. Michael Crabtree, Raiders ($1)
  1. Marqise Lee, Jaguars ($1)
  1. Marvin Jones, Bengals ($1)
  1. Jaelen Strong, Texans ($1)
  1. Kenny Britt, Rams ($1)
  1. Rueben Randle, Giants ($1)
  1. Dwayne Bowe, Browns ($1)
  1. Devin Funchess, Panthers ($1)
  1. Cody Latimer, Broncos ($1)
  1. Kenny Stills, Dolphins ($1)
  1. Cole Beasley, Cowboys ($1)
  1. Andrew Hawkins, Browns ($1)
  1. Steve Johnson, Chargers ($1)
  1. Donte Moncrief, Colts ($1)
  1. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks ($1)
  1. Allen Hurns, Jaguars ($1)
  1. Justin Hunter, Titans ($1)
  1. Markus Wheaton, Steelers ($1)
  1. Jermaine Kearse, Seahawks ($1)
  1. Danny Amendola, Patriots ($1)
  1. Cordarrelle Patterson, Vikings ($1)
  1. Phillip Dorsett, Colts ($1)
  1. Cecil Shorts, Texans ($1)
  1. Nick Toon, Saints ($1)

Tight ends

  1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots ($37)
  1. Jimmy Graham, Seahawks ($25)
  1. Greg Olsen, Panthers ($12)
  1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs ($12)
  1. Martellus Bennett, Bears ($10)
  1. Antonio Gates, Chargers ($7)
  1. Julius Thomas, Jaguars ($6)
  1. Jason Witten, Cowboys ($6)
  1. Zach Ertz, Eagles ($4)
  1. Jordan Cameron, Dolphins ($4)
  1. Delanie Walker, Titans ($3)
  1. Owen Daniels, Broncos ($1)
  1. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Buccaneers ($1)
  1. Dwayne Allen, Colts ($1)
  1. Josh Hill, Saints ($1)
  1. Heath Miller, Steelers ($1)
  1. Coby Fleener, Colts ($1)
  1. Jordan Reed, Redskins ($1)
  1. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings ($1)
  1. Larry Donnell, Giants ($1)
  1. Charles Clay, Bills ($1)
  1. Vernon Davis, 49ers ($1)
  1. Eric Ebron, Lions ($1)
  1. Jace Amaro, Jets ($1)
  1. Tyler Eifert, Bengals ($1)
  1. Jared Cook, Rams ($1)
  1. Maxx Williams, Ravens ($1)
  1. Mychal Rivera, Raiders ($1)
  1. Ladarius Green, Chargers ($1)
  1. Richard Rodgers, Packers ($1)

Kickers

  1. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots ($2)
  1. Adam Vinatieri, Colts ($1)
  1. Mason Crosby, Packers ($1)
  1. Cody Parkey, Eagles ($1)
  1. Steven Hauschka, Seahawks ($1)
  1. Connor Barth, Broncos ($1)
  1. Dan Bailey, Cowboys ($1)
  1. Justin Tucker, Ravens ($1)
  1. Dan Carpenter, Bills ($1)
  1. Matt Bryant, Falcons ($1)
  1. Caleb Sturgis, Dolphins ($1)
  1. Shaun Suisham, Steelers ($1)
  1. Matt Prater, Lions ($1)
  1. Graham Gano, Panthers ($1)
  1. Randy Bullock, Texans ($1)
  1. Josh Brown, Giants ($1)
  1. Chandler Catanzaro, Cardinals ($1)
  1. Phil Dawson, 49ers ($1)
  1. Nick Folk, Jets ($1)
  1. Mike NugentBengals ($1)
  1. Blair Walsh, Vikings ($1)
  1. Nick Novak, Chargers ($1)
  1. Cairo Santos, Chiefs ($1)
  1. Robbie Gould, Bears ($1)
  1. Greg Zuerlein, Rams ($1)
  1. Dustin Hopkins, Saints ($1)
  1. Kai Forbath, Redskins ($1)
  1. Josh Scobee, Jaguars ($1)
  1. Sebastian Janikowski, Raiders ($1)
  1. Billy Cundiff, Browns ($1)

Defenses

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Dolphins coach Wes Welker: Jaylen Waddle is 'kind of Tyreek Hill-ish' with ball in his hands

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle proved to be a dynamic force during his rookie season. New assistant Wes Welker compared Waddle's two set to two veteran stars.
news

Bills special teams ace Siran Neal says Buffalo has 'moved on' from kickoff issue with 13 seconds left in loss to K.C.

Buffalo Bills special team ace Siran Neal says he and his teammates have moved on from the kickoff issue that occurred with 13 seconds left in January's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Kyler Murray, Cardinals on same page, moving forward 

Following Instagram cleanses and reports of immaturity and a lack of leadership, quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cardinals are on the same page and the goal in Glendale is moving forward, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Thursday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW