Are there better options for 'Boys than Josh McCown?

Other thoughts: It really is a shame that Johnny Manziel bottomed out the way he did after leaving Cleveland. Obviously there are far bigger issues than football afoot here, but this would have been a situation tailor made for the former Texas A&M star. Dallas owner Jerry Jones can be a doting and caring man on a person to person level and might have been the type of over-arching figure who could bring Manziel along. Obviously, Manziel is in no shape to see the playing field any time soon and would not be an option for Dallas.