Are there better options for 'Boys than Josh McCown?

Published: Aug 04, 2016 at 03:34 AM

With the Kansas City Chiefsjumping ahead of Dallas to sign Nick Foles, the Cowboys must pivot quickly to find a secure backup option.

According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, Browns quarterback Josh McCown might be the next man on their wish list -- but is that the best move for a team that knows full too well the nerves associated with having a quarterback (Tony Romo) who has averaged 13 starts per season since 2007? Will McCown's price be too steep given that the Browns would prefer to have a solid backup option, especially now that they know the Cowboys are desperate?

Here are some other scenarios, with a few notes as well.

Josh Johnson, Baltimore Ravens: Johnson might come cheaper than McCown, who is firmly entrenched as the Browns' No. 2 assuming they name Robert Griffin III their starter next week. The 30-year-old veteran is currently No. 3 behind Joe Flacco and Ryan Mallett in Baltimore but is quite adept at picking up a playbook fast. Last season alone, Johnson was a member of the Bengals, Jets, Colts and Bills. The former University of San Diego standout has five career starts and 29 total appearances under his belt between 2009 to 2013 and a career completion percentage of 54.2.

Matt Flynn, free agent: The former Packers backup has been on a wayward journey across the NFL over the past few seasons. Beaten out in Seattle by Russell Wilson, Flynn has been with the Raiders, Bills, Packers, Patriots, Jets and Saints since. Flynn has a career completion percentage above 60, a passer rating of 85.9 and a positive TD to INT ratio over a handful of starts in his career.

T.J. Yates, free agent: Seven career starts with a six to eight touchdown-to-interception ratio and a completion percentage near 60. Yates started and won a playoff game during his first year in Houston and started games as late as Dec. 2015. During those four 2015 appearances, Yates put together a respectable 16-of-34 performance against a good Jets defense for 229 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Mike Glennon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Glennon probably won't be going anywhere soon. General manager Jason Licht has been open about his appreciation for Glennon and believes he's one of the best backups in football (he probably is). Trading away an asset like that would leave Tampa Bay in dire straits behind Jameis Winston, but if you are the Dallas Cowboys, is it worth exploring? If you're going to spend a fourth- or fifth-round pick on McCown, why not up the ante and get a 26-year-old with major upside?

Mike Vick, free agent: Don't laugh! Remember this? Vick still has a Howitzer for a left arm and carries the respect factor for a veteran-laden Cowboys offense. While his injury history is spotty at best and he wouldn't be the rock Dallas is looking for, there is still reason to believe that Vick could dazzle if given the opportunity.

Other thoughts: It really is a shame that Johnny Manziel bottomed out the way he did after leaving Cleveland. Obviously there are far bigger issues than football afoot here, but this would have been a situation tailor made for the former Texas A&M star. Dallas owner Jerry Jones can be a doting and caring man on a person to person level and might have been the type of over-arching figure who could bring Manziel along. Obviously, Manziel is in no shape to see the playing field any time soon and would not be an option for Dallas.

Also this: Would it be the worst thing in the world to play the waiting game? In three weeks there will be several quarterbacks available when teams trim their rosters down to 75. After that, even better options will present themselves once rosters squeeze to 53. In the meantime, the Cowboys can put more pressure on Dak Prescott to learn the playbook and get him increased reps during camp. Teams will probably unload or swap quarterbacks before the cut down date as well.

The only problem with that theory is that it might fall under the "cute" category. Another team could sustain a major injury during a preseason game and need a quarterback just as badly as -- if not more than -- the Cowboys. Jones was hard on himself for being "too cute" with the backup position a year ago and likely will spend whatever it takes to secure a dependable option behind Tony Romo.

