Are RBs back? Ten takeaways from draft's first round

The St. Louis Rams had Todd Gurley as the No. 1 overall player on their draft board, according to NFL Media's Albert Breer. They took him with the 10th overall pick despite drafting Tre Mason a year ago because Gurley can change their entire offense. The Rams suddenly have the most intriguing young backfield in the league to go with an outstanding defensive front seven. Until they can find their franchise quarterback, this is the next best route to keep everyone employed.