Are Pats' McDaniels, Cowboys' Garrett next in head coaching line?

A matchup of two of football's unbeaten teams, New England and Dallas, contains a meeting of two of the NFL's hottest and most coveted assistant coaches.
Patriots offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels and Cowboys offensive coordinator Jason Garrett already are garnering attention around the league, and those in the know believe the two assistants are head coaches in waiting.
McDaniels' name first began to pop up as a head coaching candidate last off-season, though he was not interviewed. Garrett was hired in Dallas before head coach Wade Phillips, and some thought he stood a chance at landing the Cowboys head job last off-season.
Now, with the energy and knowledge that McDaniels and Garrett possess, each is poised to get more attention and possibly opportunities to become head coaches. They combine the youth and intelligence that all teams want.
McDaniels also is a coach that has learned the Patriots' way. He worked in their personnel department, on their defense, and then on the offensive side of the football, learning at the feet of head coach Bill Belichick.
There are NFL executives who believe the 31-year-old McDaniels is more qualified for a head coaching job now than former Patriots defensive coordinator Eric Mangini was nearly two years ago, when the New York Jets hired him after a season in which Belichick took control of his defense midway through that season.
McDaniels' résumé is building and glittering. He graduated from John Carroll Univesity, which also produced Hall of Fame coach Don Shula. McDaniels served as a graduate assistant and coach at Michigan State under Nick Saban. Now many believe the time won't be long for him to be a head coach.
Garrett's time also is closing in. A close friend of Troy Aikman's, the 40-year-old Garrett relates to young quarterbacks and seemingly all players. This season, he has helped transform the Cowboys offense, making it the NFL's No. 1-ranked unit. Anyone who knows Garrett raves about his people skills, insisting they match his coaching ones.
It sets up an intriguing subplot to the central one on Sunday –- McDaniels leading his offense, Garrett leading his, in a game that could be a preview of Super Bowl XLII.
Other NFL assistant coaches expected to generate significant interest this off-season include Indianapolis assistant head coach/quarterbacks Jim Caldwell, Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Tennesee offensive coordinator Norm Chow and Minnesota defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
Comeback kids
The last time Dominic Rhodes was spotted in a game, he was rushing for 113 yards during the Colts' Super Bowl victory over the Bears.
Now, having been reinstated by the NFL after serving a four-game suspension for reckless driving, Rhodes is poised for his first carry in a game since last February. Rhodes took limited reps with the Raiders first team in practice this week, and could see action there Sunday vs. San Diego.
Still, he is expected to do so sometime in the coming weeks and once he does, Green Bay and Dallas –- who play on the NFL Network on Thursday, Nov. 29 –- will have added depth. Robinson will join Donald Driver, Greg Jennings and James Jones to give Green Bay its best collection of receivers in a long time. Johnson will give the Cowboys needed depth along the defensive line.
Extra points
» The winless Dolphins have been 0-6 only once in 42 seasons of football –- 2004. They now have lost eight straight games for only the second time in franchise history and with a loss Sunday at Cleveland, Miami will have its longest losing streak in franchise history.
» True, but strange: The Raiders have lost 15 straight games against the AFC West, with their last divisional win coming Nov. 28, 2004, in Denver. Oakland aims to snap the streak Sunday in San Diego.