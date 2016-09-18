Aqib Talib's pick-six in Broncos' win caps improbable journey

Sure enough, Talib was on an express trip to the end zone, dodging tight end Jack Doyle with a sweet jiggle at the 35, sliding to the left sideline as two more Indy players made futile dives at his legs and outrunning everyone, including angling wideout Chester Rogers, on his way to paydirt. It was the ninth interception returned for a touchdown of Talib's nine-year career -- a total that ranks him first among active NFL players, and which has been surpassed only by three others (Rod Woodson, Darren Sharper, Charles Woodson) in league history.