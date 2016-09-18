Talib not expected to face NFL discipline for shooting

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib is not expected to face discipline from the NFL for his involvement in an offseason shooting that left him wounded, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Although Talib isn't expected to face discipline, that could change if police uncover new evidence in their investigation of the shooting, Rapoport added.

Talib suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg during an incident that occurred near a Dallas bar in June. Per a report released by the Dallas Police Department in July, Talib told an officer he did not know who shot him and a witness said he heard only a single gunshot. The report stated an "unknown suspect" shot Talib. The bullet entered into the rear of his right thigh and exited his right calf.

There was no mention within the report that the Broncos corner shot himself or had a gun at the time of the incident -- a possibility investigators had been looking into. The incident report also noted that one gram of marijuana was found by police, but there was no charge for possession.

The shooting wound forced Talib to miss the first week of training camp.