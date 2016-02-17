Aqib Talib on beating Cam Newton, picking off Tom Brady, more

Peyton Manning. He's a 40-year-old guy who had I think three major neck surgeries and he's one great hit away from being paralyzed, and he put it on the line, he put it on the line every week, to go out there and put it on the line for us, man, risking his life. [Note: Manning will turn 40 in March.] You know, you get a little more fragile when you're older, 40 years old, let alone three major surgeries on your neck. For him putting it on the line like that, man, for so long, his preparation, his grind, for 20 years straight and being at the top of your level for 20 years straight, I definitely respect Peyton Manning the most out of anybody.