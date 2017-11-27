Aqib Talib, Michael Crabtree each suspended 2 games

"The series of flagrant violations for which you are being disciplined began with 12:31 remaining in the first quarter -- less than three minutes into the game. First, you punched a Broncos opponent Chris Harris in the midsection, resulting in him being removed from the game. Then, on the subsequent play, you blocked a different Broncos opponent (Aqib Talib) into the sidelines beyond the yellow media border, well after the play was over. Your actions triggered a melee and endangered various sideline and league personnel, including one of our game officials who was injured trying to maintain control of the situation. Finally, during the ensuing altercation, you grabbed and twisted that same opponent's facemask and threw a punch at him ... Such actions have no place in this game, engender ill will between teams, and lead to further confrontations."