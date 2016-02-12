Around the NFL

Aqib Talib fined $26,044 for penalties in Super Bowl

Published: Feb 12, 2016 at 08:27 AM
Marc Sessler

Just minutes after winning Super Bowl 50, Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib predicted he would be fined for two egregious penalties in Denver's 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

He wasn't wrong.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Friday that Talib was docked a combined $26,044 for two separate personal fouls -- facemask and taunting -- in the game's first half, per an NFL spokesman.

"Oh, it was all good. B.S. flags," Talib said after the win. "One of them was on our sideline, the guy was talking on our sideline. One I just did on purpose, you know, I just had to show him. It's probably going to be a fine, but hey, we're world champs."

Fair point. Talib doesn't regret trading in the cash for a Super Bowl ring, but his penalties would have turned into a talking point had Denver lost. The taunting flag was especially unnecessary, but Talib does things his own way.

It's fair to wonder if that will continue next season, with Commissioner Roger Goodell lobbying the NFL's Competition Committee to consider ejecting players who draw two personal fouls in a game.

That's a conversation for another day. This is one league-mandated fine Talib won't mind paying.

In addition, Rapoport reported that Denver's Malik Jackson and Carolina's Joe Webb were each fined $8,681 for unnecessary roughness.

