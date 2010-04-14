 Skip to main content
Advertising

Appeals panel ponders Jets fan's lawsuit over Patriots' videotaping

Published: Apr 14, 2010 at 05:25 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- The New England Patriots could find themselves defending a lawsuit brought by a fan who's miffed about the team's secret videotaping of New York Jets coaches' signals.

The NFL bans such videotaping and issued $750,000 in fines against the Patriots and coach Bill Belichick after they were caught taping signals at the Jets' 2007 home opener in Giants Stadium.

Lawyer Carl Mayer, a Jets season ticket holder, argued in a U.S. appeals court Wednesday that fans spent vast sums of money to see games that essentially were rigged. His suit, earlier dismissed by a lower court, seeks $185 million in damages for Jets fans alone.

Mayer, who asked the appeals court to revive the suit, said he hopes to learn the extent of the Patriots' taping, dubbed "Spygate," through discovery.

![](http://blogblitz.nfl.com)

[ For more on all 32 NFL teams, check out the latest from our bloggers.

» ](http://blogblitz.nfl.com)**Blog Blitz**

"The game will become more and more corrupt if there is no remedy," said Mayer's lawyer, Bruce Afran. "The NFL will degenerate into the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment)."

NFL lawyers insist the Patriots violated only league rules -- not any civil or criminal laws. They fear that disappointed fans will sue over myriad game-day complaints if the case is upheld.

"It will become unmanageable," lawyer Shepard Goldfein argued to the three-judge panel, which included a Pittsburgh Steelers season-ticket holder and a judge who confessed to knowing little about NFL lingo.

U.S. District Judge Garrett Brown Jr. tossed Mayer's suit last year, concluding that tickets entitle fans to see nothing more than the game that unfolds.

However, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals judges peppered lawyers about the issues for more than an hour Wednesday. Their ruling could hinge on whether they see the purchase of a Jets ticket as a contract between fans and the league and whether consumer protection laws apply.

The NFL argued that a ticket carries only the right to sit in a certain seat and see a game.

Belichick, the league lawyers said, defended the videotaping to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell by saying he misunderstood the rules. Mayer challenged that assertion, alleging the Patriots turned off the light on the videocamera and used other sleuth tactics to avoid detection at the game, which they won 38-14.

Senior Judge Robert Cowen seemed perhaps most perturbed about the videotaping and noted Goodell handed down "a whopper" of a fine.

"Anyone who's competed knows there's a big difference in knowing what's coming across the plate," said Cowen, using a baseball analogy. "It's a horrendous violation. No question about that."

The suit alleges that the Patriots taped the Jets in their twice-yearly contests for seven years, and it seeks treble damages for Jets fans based on a rough average of $100 per ticket.

Goldfein, in questioning, said rabid NFL fans likely would buy tickets even if they knew the Patriots were stealing signals.

Other types of intelligence gathering are allowed in the NFL, from using binoculars to look for signals to debriefing new players and coaches about their last team's playbooks, co-counsel Daniel Goldberg argued.

"Where the NFL decided to draw the line was at videotaping the sideline," Goldberg said, adding the rules are subject to change each year.

The judges didn't indicate when they would rule.

Judge Gene E.K. Pratter asked how the Patriots had fared during the seasons in question. The Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2002, 2004 and 2005 and reached the title game in 2008, while the Jets endured several seasons of mediocrity before making a surprising run to the AFC Championship Game last season.

"Prior to that (the start of the videotaping), their record was as woeful as the Jets," Mayer replied. "After that, they were the best team in football."

"For a while," quipped Judge D. Michael Fisher, of Pittsburgh, whose Steelers added to their storied franchise history with Super Bowl championships in the 2005 and 2008 seasons.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pete Guelli hired as chief operating officer of Bills, NHL's Sabres

Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula filled both teams' vacant chief operating officer positions on Tuesday by hiring Pete Guelli, who returns to his roots after spending the past five years as the New York Giants' chief business officer.
news

Jets signing free-agent receiver Mike Williams to one-year deal worth up to $15 million after visit

New York is signing former Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per sources. The free-agent wideout is on a visit with the team today.
news

New Saints DE Chase Young to undergo neck surgery

New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young is set to undergo neck surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Browns signing WR Jerry Jeudy to three-year extension worth up to $58 million

The Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy have agreed to a three-year extension up to $58 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday