AP source: Patriots agree to deal with Stallworth

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The New England Patriots are stocking up on wide receivers who have experience in their complex offensive system.
A person with knowledge of the negotiations said Monday that wide receiver Donte' Stallworth has agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Patriots.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the matter.
The Patriots also reportedly reached agreement last week with Brandon Lloyd, who played for current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels when he was head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2009 and the first 12 games in 2010. The Patriots have not officially announced signing Lloyd.
Stallworth spent one season with the Patriots in 2007 when they went 18-0 before losing the Super Bowl to the New York Giants. He had 46 catches during the regular season. He had 17 receptions with Cleveland in 2008, two with Baltimore in 2010 and 22 with Washington last year.
He was suspended for the 2009 season by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for violating the league's personal conduct policy for a DUI vehicular manslaughter charge.
All three moves could spell the end of Chad Ochocinco's career with the team. He signed a two-year contract before last season but struggled trying to learn the offense and finished with 15 catches in 15 regular-season games. The Patriots also have Deion Branch and Wes Welker, but neither is the deep threat they lacked last season.
Welker is a free agent, but was given the franchise tag and would bring compensation to the Patriots if another team signs him.
The Patriots announced Monday the signing of two free agents: defensive end Trevor Scott from the Oakland Raiders and cornerback Marquice Cole from the New York Jets.
Scott, Oakland's sixth-round draft choice out of Buffalo in 2008, had 13 1-2 sacks in 58 games, including 16 starts, in four seasons with the Raiders.
Cole, who spent the last three seasons with the Jets, was undrafted coming out of Northwestern in 2007. He signed as a rookie free agent with Oakland, then moved on to Tennessee and New Orleans. In 37 games, including one start, he has two interceptions, including a 35-yard touchdown return.