AP NFL Offensive Player Voting

Published: Feb 04, 2012 at 12:46 PM

NEW YORK (AP) -Voting for the 2011 NFL Offensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans, 43

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay 7

