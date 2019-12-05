Around the NFL

Antwaun Woods arrested on marijuana poss. charge

Published: Dec 05, 2019 at 01:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods is dealing with more than just a knee injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Woods was arrested on Tuesday at a traffic stop and charged with possession of marijuana over two ounces but less than four ounces, tampering with evidence, and cited for possession of paraphernalia, according to the Frisco Police Department.

Woods could be subject to punishment under the league's personal conduct policy.

The arrest is the latest setback for Woods, who has struggled to stay healthy in 2019. The 26-year-old missed last week's game with a knee injury and was already ruled out of Thursday night's matchup with the Chicago Bears due to the injury.

NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has spoken with Woods and has informed him he wouldn't make the trip to Chicago.

After going undrafted out of USC in 2016, Woods spent two seasons in Tennessee, mostly on the practice squad. The DT signed a two-year deal in Dallas last offseason, and compiled 34 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one pass defended in 15 games in 2018. This season he has played in just eight tilts while battling injury, earning 15 tackles and no sacks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (calf) active vs. Seahawks

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (calf) is active for the team's Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 12 Sunday.

news

Bears QB Trevor Siemian starts vs. Jets despite injuring oblique in warmups

After the Bears announced Nathan Peterman would start against the Jets, Trevor Siemian took the first snaps for Chicago on Sunday afternoon. Siemian, playing in place of the injured Justin Fields, injured his oblique during warmups.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 12 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) inactive vs. Titans

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is inactive for the team's Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) inactive vs. Jets

Justin Fields is officially inactive for the Bears' game Sunday against the host Jets. Trevor Siemian will start for Chicago.

news

Commanders downgrade DE Chase Young (illness) to out vs. Falcons

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will not be making his 2022 debut on Sunday afternoon against Atlanta.

news

Injury roundup: Saints RB Alvin Kamara (illness), DE Cameron Jordan (eye) expected to play vs. 49ers

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (illness) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye) are expected to play in Sunday's game versus the 49ers,  NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) a long shot to play Sunday vs. Jets

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (left shoulder) will have an opportunity to warm up prior to Chicago's game versus the New York Jets on Sunday, but he would be a long shot to play, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ex-Panthers HC Matt Rhule agrees to become next coach at Nebraska

Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule has agreed to become the next head coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Saints

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is questionable to play Sunday against the Saints after returning from the team's game in Mexico City with a hamstring injury.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE