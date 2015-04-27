Around the NFL

Antonio Brown works out with Steelers on Monday

Published: Apr 27, 2015 at 04:38 AM

A week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown told the team not to expect him at voluntary workouts. He was seeking a new deal, and this was his way of letting them know he was serious.

But according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, his plan has changed just a bit.

Brown worked out with his team on Monday, deciding that the Steelers are more likely to reward hard work and extra effort than a hard-lined negotiating tactic.

And while it's a noble thought, Brown probably realized that the ball is not in his court, anyway.

Pittsburgh typically does not renegotiate deals, especially when Brown is just three years into a six-year deal he signed back in 2012.

Yes, this is wildly unfair since teams can force players into pay cuts if they're not playing well or getting too old. We know that there's a break in the system.

The problem is, Brown won't be rewarded for a record-setting 129 catches and 1,698 yards from last year. At least not for a few years.

As the great Ed Bouchette at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted this week, the Steelers have let better players and coaches (Bill Cowher's exit, for example, may have come down to a contract dispute) go over money.

Brown probably doesn't want to be the next, because at least on the field, he has it pretty good right now.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the 2015 NFL Draft and breaks down the biggest rumors and storylines. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Karl Joseph returning to Raiders on free-agent deal

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the unrestricted free agent safety Karl Joseph, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Roundup: Damarious Randall re-signs with Seahawks, moving back to cornerback

Former first-round pick Damarious Randall has re-signed with the Seahawks. The team's announcement noted Seattle plans to move Randall back to cornerback, the position he played in his first three NFL seasons.
news

Kerry Hyder believes he can be Seahawks' next Michael Bennett

Newly signed pass rusher ﻿Kerry Hyder﻿ believes he can fill the versatile edge role the Seahawks have missed since Michael Bennett left. 
news

49ers DE Nick Bosa looks good in video showing progress in ACL recovery

Nearly seven months after tearing his ACL during the second game of the season, 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa is looking good in his rehab process. 
news

Brandon Staley: Pairing Corey Linsley with Justin Herbert gives Chargers 'winning edge'

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley believes All-Pro center Corey Linsley -- who spent seven seasons with Aaron Rodgers -- can be a difference-maker with second-year quarterback Justin Herbert.
news

Brandon Staley: Chargers need to address 'hole' at left tackle

Chargers coach Brandon Staley admitted Thursday his team is well aware of its need at left tackle following the departure of 2020 starter ﻿Sam Tevi﻿, and will attempt to address it in the coming weeks -- or months.
news

Eagles OT Lane Johnson embraces challenge of younger teammates, return from ankle surgery

At 30 years old, Eagles tackle Lane Johnson is returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him in 2020. The challenges of rehab and the influx of younger talent has given him extra motivation entering next season.
news

Roundup: Jets re-sign special teamer Bennett Jackson, add OL depth with Corey Levin

Jets announce pair of signings, while Giants announce addition of three coaches.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster says he would have signed with Chiefs had he not re-signed with Steelers

It was a surprise to many that wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Steelers. Had he not, Smith-Schuster told Michael Irvin "it would've been K.C." that he signed to play with. 
news

Deshaun Watson attorney files motion to request plaintiff be identified

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's attorney filed a motion for a special exemption Thursday and asked the District Court of Harris County (Texas) to order one of the plaintiffs to replead and include her name in the petition.
news

Trevor Lawrence throwing again after left shoulder surgery

Presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder earlier this offseason to be fully healed by training camp. That plan remains on schedule.
news

Byron Jones: Dolphins 'expect a big jump' from QB Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins star corner ﻿Byron Jones﻿ joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday and said Miami expects a big leap from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Year 2.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW