Around the NFL

Antonio Brown upset by Raiders fines over absences

Published: Sep 04, 2019 at 04:11 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Just when you thought the Antonio Brown dramatics had subsided, he pulls you back in.

Brown, the star receiver who is set to make his Oakland Raiders debut on Monday against the Denver Broncos, missed his share of practices this offseason and appeared to voice his displeasure via social media in reply to his team fining him.

Brown shared a screen shot of a letter from Raiders general manager Mike Mayock that informed Brown he would be fined $13,950 due to an "unexcused" absence from a walk-through on Aug. 22. It went on to outline that Brown was "previously fined $40,000 for missing Raiders' preseason training camp" on Aug. 18 and if he continued to miss mandatory team activities he would be subject to "additional fines and discipline."

In large white lettering over the letter displayed in Brown's Instagram story, A.B. wrote, "When your own team want to hate, but there's no stopping me now devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear."

Brown's retort was somewhat unclear and one can read into it what they want. But it would seem Brown is frustrated again despite Mayock's letter being clear to show these are fines pursuant to the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement and the team's "club discipline schedule."

The Raiders traded the Steelers for Brown in the offseason and took on a ticket to what has been a roller coaster, thus far.

Brown previously missed multiple training camp practices due to frostbitten feet and his problems with having to wear a new NFL-mandated helmet -- for which he filed two grievances and lost both.

It was later revealed Wednesday that Brown has a new helmet for the 2019 season. Brown will wear a Xenith Shadow helmet.

It remains to be seen if this is simply Brown venting his frustrations or if it will carry on and become the latest bigger problem for the Silver and Black.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell explains league's decision to pursue one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday explained the league's decision to pursue a one-year suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and weighed in on the findings of an independent investigation into integrity of the game violations committed by the Dolphins.

news

Browns WR/returner Jakeem Grant feared to have torn Achilles

Cleveland receiver and second-team All-Pro returner Jakeem Grant is feared to have torn his Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Aaron Rodgers wants another Super Bowl; Panthers OC says QB battle still open

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he wants to bring another Super Bowl to Green Bay, and Panthers OC Ben McAdoo discusses the continued QB competition in Charlotte. Find out the buzz as we track interesting items of news from today's camp.

news

NFL owners approve Walton-Penner group's purchase of Denver Broncos franchise

NFL owners on Tuesday voted to approve the Walton-Penner group's purchase of the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

news

Eagles center Jason Kelce undergoes elbow procedure

Veteran Eagles center Jason Kelce recently underwent an elbow procedure to address frequent discomfort in the joint, the team announced Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 9

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a right foot sprain during practice Monday. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Tuesday.

news

Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton fractures kneecap, likely out for season

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton suffered an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap during Monday's practice and is likely out for the year, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

news

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera fires defensive line coach Sam Mills III

The Washington Commanders have fired defensive line coach Sam Mill III, coach Ron Rivera announced Tuesday.

news

Bengals to play at Paycor Stadium after selling naming rights

The Bengals will now play in Paycor Stadium. The club announced a stadium rights deal Tuesday with Cincinnati-based Paycor HCM, Inc., a "leading human capital management" company.

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade out of Chicago

Roquan Smith's desire for a lucrative contract extension has yet to be addressed, and his camp's patience is running thin. The linebacker has formally requested a trade, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

news

Commanders not 'overly concerned' about Carson Wentz's accuracy issues early in camp

Carson Wentz has experienced an up-and-down training camp, with accuracy issues characterizing the Washington signal-caller's play. But coach Ron Rivera said over the weekend that he's not "overly concerned" about the issue.

news

David Andrews on Patriots' offensive struggles: 'Learn from it and see what we can do better'

With the Patriots installing some zone-blocking schemes early in camp, the offensive line has particularly struggled as it breaks in a new group on the interior.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE