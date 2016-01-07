Around the NFL

Antonio Brown tops December's Players of the Month

Published: Jan 07, 2016 at 01:56 AM

Antonio Brown just keeps on posting monster numbers.

The Steelers went 4-1 in December and January, and it was in no small part thanks to the star wide receiver's output. In five games, the sixth-year player compiled 51 catches for 642 yards and five touchdowns.

Brown's 16 catches in a Dec. 20 win over the Broncos were tops in a single game all year -- if it weren't for the 17 catches he had against the Raiders just a month earlier. That Brown was able to nab those 16 balls for 189 yards and two scores against the league's most-revered defense speaks to why he's widely considered the best pass-catcher in the league.

Brown wasn't the only player to enjoy a big final month of 2015. Here are the rest of December's Players of the Month (which included January's Week 17 numbers as well):

AFC:

Defensive:Texans defensive end Whitney Mercilus didn't have a particularly monster December, but his numbers in Houston's lone January game put him over the hump. Mercilus had 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in Week 17's dominating win over the Jaguars. Those are J.J. Watt numbers.

Special Teams:Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, who wasn't even the team's second option this season, went 12-of-14 on field goal tries with 15-of-15 extra point tries.

NFC:

Offensive:Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins went on a tear on the way to leading Washington to their first NFC East title since 2012. The fourth-year quarterback threw for 15 touchdowns with only one interception for a 73.51 completion percentage, adding to his already league-leading total. The Redskins went 4-1 in the process.

Defensive:Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short had 5 sacks in Carolina's final five games, including two forced fumbles in a 38-0 Week 14 drubbing of the Falcons.

Special Teams:Seahawks kick and punt returner Tyler Lockett didn't get in the end zone, but he still had solid numbers. He averaged 27.11 yards per kick return and 16.64 yards per punt return as the Seahawks went 4-1.

Rookies of the Month:

Offense:Cardinals running back David Johnson emerged as a sleeper candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year once he became the featured back following injuries to Chris Johnson and Andre Ellington. In a Week 15 win against the Eagles, Johnson had 187 yards rushing on 29 carries with three touchdowns. He had five total touchdowns in the five games.

Defense:Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters had four interceptions in Kansas City's final five games (all wins), including two in a 10-3 win over the Chargers in Week 14.

