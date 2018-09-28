Antonio Brown's slow start; plan for Josh Rosen; Mack for MVP?

"It's annoying," a former NFL defensive coordinator told me. "It is a play that tests the discipline of your defenders. If they read their keys and flow to the ball, you can keep it to a minimal gain. However, it can result in a big play if you let the runner get out of the gate. You have to have your corners set the edge or it could be a home run. ... You have to make sure they (defensive backs) get involved in the running game or you could have problems. It's almost like defending the triple option when you add the complements (inside run, screens and play-action passes) that go with it. It takes a disciplined defense to shut it down."