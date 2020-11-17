NFL reviewing incident involving Antonio Brown prior to Buccaneers signing WR

The NFL is reviewing an incident involving Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown in which police say the WR destroyed a security camera and threw a bicycle at a security guard shack at his gated community in Hollywood, Florida, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred on Oct. 15, two weeks before Tampa Bay signed Brown, was first reported by The Miami Herald. Brown was not charged following the incident, though Hollywood police determined it had probable cause to charge him with misdemeanor criminal mischief, per the Herald.

It's not clear whether the Buccaneers were aware of Brown's latest run-in with police prior to signing him to a one-year deal on Oct. 27, Pelissero reported.

The Bucs released the following statement Monday following The Herald's report: "We are aware of the reported incident involving Antonio Brown prior to his signing. When Antonio joined us, we were clear about what we expected and required of him. Thus far, he has met all the expectations we have in place."

Brown recently served an eight-game suspension. The league was not aware of the incident prior to reinstating Brown, per Pelissero.

This incident is the latest in a string of off-the-field issues involving the Buccaneers receiver. Brown's eight-game suspension stemmed from two separate incidents: a felony battery charge for attacking a truck driver, for which Brown took a plea deal; and a sexual misconduct case involving a woman. The league also continues to monitor a civil case in Florida, in which a different woman accused Brown of rape and sexual assault. A hearing in that case is set for Jan. 11, less two weeks after the conclusion of the 2020 regular season.

Brown is subject to further discipline from the league if it finds he committed any more violations of the personal-conduct policy.