Antonio Brown landing spots: Patriots, Seahawks possible fits

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: This is the lone wild card in the bunch. If Brown isn't going to land with an established contender, his next best option would be playing for a coach who knows him. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is that dude. He was the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator during Brown's first two years with that franchise. Arians remembers the unknown kid who came into the league as a sixth-round pick and first had to make his name as a return specialist. That history could help Brown trust Arians, which is a critical factor in whatever future Brown hopes to have in the league. Whomever takes him next will need some foundation from which to start a relationship. Arians could play that card if Tampa wanted to make this move. The Bucs also traded DeSean Jackson to the Eagles during the offseason. Tampa is hoping a promising, young player like Chris Godwin can fill that void, but Brown might be an attractive option as well. Keep in mind, quarterback Jameis Winston needs as much help as he can get if he wants to turn around his own career. It wouldn't hurt to have Brown, a Miami native, back in his home state.