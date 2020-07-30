Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 08:05 PM

Anthony Lynn: Tyrod Taylor 'probably' Chargers' Week 1 starter

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Despite an unprecedented offseason that's hindered and no doubt limited the progress of rookies, Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is confident his first-round signal-caller Justin Herbert can get up to speed.

Nonetheless, when Week 1 rolls around, Lynn is likely to have Tyrod Taylor as the Chargers starting quarterback.

"He'll probably be our Day 1 starter," Lynn told the media on Wednesday, via the OC Register's Gilbert Manzano.

Though that's hardly a statement that's written in stone, it also leans toward what has seemingly been the plan all along.

Selected sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert is the hopeful franchise quarterback of the future, but Taylor, who brings previous starting experience with multiple teams including the Bills while Lynn was coaching there, will lead the Bolts into the season.

With Taylor, Lynn also believes he has somebody that can aptly help Herbert along, tabbing him a "perfect guy to learn and grow from."

Beyond that, Lynn is also confident in Herbert making up lost time with quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton, though he admitted "he can't make up the physical reps."

Their prized first-round pick is signed and ready to go, but the Chargers are "probably" going to wait to give Herbert the starting reins as he learns the ropes and Taylor leads the way in the interim.

