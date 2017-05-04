Around the NFL

Anthony Lynn: Rivers has 'three or four' more years

Published: May 04, 2017 at 06:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

After watching the Chargersaudition quarterback prospects over the past couple of months, Philip Rivers has been "rejuvenated" by his organization's 2017 draft class.

The Bolts' decision makers failed to bring in competition in the form of an eventual quarterback successor. Better yet, they spent the early rounds of the draft bolstering Rivers' offensive line and wide receiver corps.

Although Rivers struggled down the stretch last season, new coach Anthony Lynn believes the 35-year-old passer is closer to the prime of his career than the end of the road.

"He looks rejuvenated," Lynn told The Jim Rome Show on Tuesday. "He's got a little zip on the ball. He can have three or four more productive years easily in my mind."

While a host of aging quarterbacks -- from Ben Roethlisberger to Carson Palmer to Jay Cutler -- have mulled retirement in 2017, Rivers has harbored no such doubts about his twilight years on the gridiron. In fact, he hasn't missed a start in 176 consecutive games.

"Philip wants to play forever and that's what you want in a quarterback," Lynn continued. "I'm always leery of these guys that tell me I think I'm going to play another year or two.

"I want the ones you got to push out, you got to run off. Those are the ones that love football and can't get enough, and that's how Philip is."

Any list of the NFL's highest-octane offenses includes the likes of AFC contenders such as the Patriots, Steelers and Raiders. Don't sleep on a loaded Chargers squad with an overhauled offensive line, a playmaking tailback and one of the deepest receiving corps in the league.

With first-round receiver Mike Williams joining a healthy Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin and the tight-end duo of Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry, Rivers will have defenses in a pickle this season.

In his Los Angeles debut, he's set up for his best season since his 2013 Comeback Player of the Year campaign.

"We definitely think Philip can still play," Lynn said. "Whoever we drafted was going to have to come in and sit for a while because I think Philip is going to continue to play at a high level."

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco will talk about Rivers and the Chargers' draft haul on NFL Network's Up to the Minute Live at 5 p.m. ET Thursday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints DE Cam Jordan feeling 'more rejuvenated than ever' ahead of Year 11

With Drew Bress gone and the Saints looking to re-shape their identity for the future, Cameron Jordan is entering his 11th NFL season in a unique position.
news

GM Steve Keim: Confidence in Kyler Murray, Cardinals 'at a real high'

The growth of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has given GM Steve Keim, if not the entire fan base, reason to believe in the team's future. But neither are satisfied with the progress they've seen thus far.
news

This Week in NFL History (June 28 to July 4): Hall of Fame QB John Elway turns 61

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Tom Brady incredulous after a certain team passed on him in 2020: 'You're sticking with that (expletive)?'

Upon his first foray into free agency last year, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady couldn't believe being passed over by one team in particular. It was among a few revelations from Brady during an ironically candid appearance on HBO's The Shop, which aired Friday evening. 
news

Roundup: Jets signing former Washington OT Morgan Moses to one-year deal

The Jets have acquired a new starting offensive tackle. Veteran free agent Morgan Moses is signing a one-year deal with New York, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. The pact is worth $3.6 million in base salary but can get up to $5.3 million with playing-time incentives.
news

Bears WR Marquise Goodwin falls short in qualifying bid for Tokyo Olympics

Marquise Goodwin's pursuit of the Tokyo Olympics is over. The Bears WR participated in Friday's long jump event at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon but failed to qualify for Sunday's finals after finishing 19th out of 24 jumpers.
news

Dolphins among teams providing aid to victims of condo collapse in Florida

The Miami Dolphins are lending a much-needed helping hand in the wake of a partial 12-story condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.
news

Alex Smith believes Aaron Rodgers deserves a 'certain level of respect beyond the average player'

In a recent interview with USA Today Sports, ﻿retired QB Alex Smith expressed his thoughts on draft-mate ﻿﻿Aaron Rodgers' ongoing saga with the Packers.
news

Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower 'looking forward' to facing Tom Brady in Week 4

The absence of Dont'a Hightower and others who opted out added to the struggles in the first season of the post-﻿Tom Brady era. Now that he's back, the LB has the date with his former QB circled on the calendar.
news

Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection 'right back to where it was' at LSU

According to both Joe Burrow and rookie Ja'Marr Chase, the chemistry built during their time at LSU is back on pace in Cincinnati, which would bode well for the Bengals QB-WR connection. 
news

Ex-Steelers G DeCastro reveals need for ankle surgery, has 'no problem' with possible retirement

After getting cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers, David DeCastro revealed that he will need another ankle surgery that may dictate his future in the NFL.
news

Steelers sign former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner

The Steelers have replaced one Pro Bowl guard with another. Pittsburgh has agreed to a one-year deal with veteran free agent Trai Turner, Ian Rapoport reports. The move comes just hours after the team parted ways with longtime linchpin David DeCastro.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW