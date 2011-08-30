Another group of retired players sue NFL over head injuries

Published: Aug 29, 2011 at 09:24 PM

LOS ANGELES -- Another group of former NFL players is suing the league and helmet makers over head injuries sustained during their careers.

The 18 players named in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court include Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon, his brother and defensive teammate Dewey Selmon and former Los Angeles Raiders and New England Patriots tackle Brian Holloway.

The suit claims the NFL, Riddell Sports Group and its parent company, Easton-Bell Sports, knew the long-term effects of brain injury from trauma suffered by the players and purposefully hid it from them.

NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said Monday the league will "strongly contest" the claims.

More than 75 current and former NFL players filed a similar suit Los Angeles in July and another group did so earlier this month in Philadelphia.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in 49ers-Vikings on Monday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down four things to watch for when the San Francisco 49ers face the Minnesota Vikings on "Monday Night Football."
news

Falcons' improbable win over Buccaneers emblematic of state of unsightly NFC South

The Falcons' unimpressive win over the Buccaneers on Sunday incapsulates the state of the NFC South -- the NFL's most unsightly division -- Senior National Columnist Judy Battista writes.
news

Lions head coach Dan Campbell on 32-point loss to Ravens: 'They kicked our a--'

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell didn't mince words after his team's four-game winning streak was snapped with a blowout loss to the Ravens. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 7 action.