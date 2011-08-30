Another group of retired players sue NFL over head injuries

LOS ANGELES -- Another group of former NFL players is suing the league and helmet makers over head injuries sustained during their careers.
The 18 players named in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court include Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon, his brother and defensive teammate Dewey Selmon and former Los Angeles Raiders and New England Patriots tackle Brian Holloway.
The suit claims the NFL, Riddell Sports Group and its parent company, Easton-Bell Sports, knew the long-term effects of brain injury from trauma suffered by the players and purposefully hid it from them.
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said Monday the league will "strongly contest" the claims.
More than 75 current and former NFL players filed a similar suit Los Angeles in July and another group did so earlier this month in Philadelphia.
