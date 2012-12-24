Andy Reid won't concede end with Philadelphia Eagles

Published: Dec 23, 2012 at 10:24 PM

Andy Reid rejected the near-unanimous belief that he lost his final home game as the Philadelphia Eagles' coach.

"I don't know that," Reid said Sunday, via The Associated Press, after his team fell to 4-11. "I have nothing to tell you on that. I'm the coach right now, and I'm just coaching. That's what I'm doing, the best that I possibly can."

A Week 17 loss to the New York Giants would give Reid his lowest win total in his 14 seasons as the Eagles' coach -- his current low is five wins in his 1999 rookie season. Owner Jeffery Lurie's win-or-else preseason proclamation that the 2011 record of 8-8 wasn't good enough has those outside the Eagles' locker room assuming the end is near.

Not everyone inside, however, is convinced.

"I don't see any other coaches that's as good as Coach Reid," running back LeSean McCoy said. "He's been here for so long that respect is demanded. When you think of the Philadelphia Eagles, you think of Coach Reid."

Rumors about potential replacements already have been swirling as the season has circled the drain on Reid. Things have gone so poorly for the Eagles that their notoriously unruly fans haven't even bothered to boo. On Sunday, they substituted an "An-dy" chant in recognition that they also believe the end is near for the longtime coach.

"We have great fans," Reid said. "I've always said that we were kind of on the same page. When you stink, they let you know you stink, and when you're doing good, they're going to let you know you're doing good. I got it. I understand. I understand the situation. I appreciate everything."

Unfortunately for Reid, his team has stunk a bit too much this season.

