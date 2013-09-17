Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs thriving on both sides of the ball

The Chiefs have a pair of athletic pass rushers (Houston and Hali) who strike fear in opponents with their collective combination of speed, quickness and burst. Houston, a third-year pro, is coming off a 10-sack season in which he displayed immense potential as an edge rusher. He is a natural "bend and burst" pursuer who has the acceleration to hunt quarterbacks down from the backside. Hali, an eighth-year pro with 62.5 career sacks and 23 forced fumbles, has been terrorizing opponents off the edge since his arrival as the 20th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. He is a high-motor rusher who is nearly impossible to block off the edge in one-on-one situations. Sutton has taken advantage of both players' skills with a variety of exotic sub-packages that provide them with favorable matchups on the line. Few opponents have a pair of bookend tackles capable of snuffing out both guys, meaning the Chiefs have the ability to constantly harass opposing quarterbacks.