Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes: 'He likes to work'

"Andy Reid has been coaching long enough to know that everybody was going to ask about his new quarterback at the conclusion of the Chiefs' three-day rookie minicamp on Monday," wrote stellar Chiefs beat reporter Terez Paylor on Monday. "So Reid, who kept a watchful eye on Patrick Mahomes II all weekend long -- even turning away from the backups at times to advise or answer questions from his first-round rookie -- didn't even wait for a question during his annual post-minicamp presser before diving into the topic of Mahomes."