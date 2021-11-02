Around the NFL

Andy Reid on Chiefs' offensive struggles: 'Everything's not beautiful right now, but we're fighting through that'

Published: Nov 02, 2021 at 01:22 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Sorely in need of a victory, ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and the Kansas City Chiefs got a win on Monday night and got back to .500.

However, their quest to right an ailing offense more prone to turnovers than points continues.

In Monday's 20-17 win over the New York Giants, the Chiefs had two more turnovers, upping their league-worst amount of giveaways to 19, as Mahomes threw an interception for a career-worst seventh game in a row.

These are not the high-flying Chiefs of yesteryear and these are not the best of times in Kansas City -- even after a win.

"Listen, everything's not beautiful right now, but we're fighting through that. And that happens in this game," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the win. "Our guys battled, they didn't give up on each other, they kept working through what could've been a time where you just throw your hands up and go, 'Oh my god, things aren't working the way they're supposed to work.' Guys didn't do that. We'll build on that. Let's keep going, I mean they don't give these things away and I think that's important for people to understand."

In a matchup that on paper appeared poised for the Chiefs to get right, Kansas City mustered but 20 points and 368 yards of offense against the Giants' 23rd-ranked scoring defense.

Mahomes began the game going 8 for 8 and then struggled to the tune of 21 of 40 the rest of the way. On the evening, Mahomes was 29 of 48 for a touchdown, an interception, 275 yards and a 74.6 QB rating. It was a sub-par showing for the former AP NFL Most Valuable Player everyone has grown accustomed to being magnificent, but it was an improvement from a Week 7 showing against the Titans in which he was 20 for 35 for 206 yards, no touchdowns, an interception and a 62.3 rating. That Monday was an improvement from the week prior underscores the current times for Mahomes and the K.C. offense.

"I think we're gonna snap out of it and find a way to start executing and when we do, we'll be a tough offense to stop," Mahomes said.

On Monday, the Chiefs had 10 offensive drives (excluding kneeling out the game) and produced two touchdowns and none in the second half. Those aforementioned league-high 19 turnovers are three more than Kansas City had all of last season.

"We'll get it there, we just gotta keep working," Reid said. "Making sure we evaluate and work. So that's what we do."

It's a credit to Reid and the experience of a team that's made it to two straight Super Bowls that there is no panic or finger-pointing.

Nonetheless, at points it appears the Chiefs aren't looking to change things, but merely that they're confident what they've been doing will eventually work out how it has the last three seasons. There is still an onus on style points or razzle dazzle and trick plays when simple runs up the gut are getting the job done.

Mahomes believes it's because of defenses adjusting. But, in turn, that would seem to lean to the Chiefs needing to adjust.

"I think we're the same as we've always been," Mahomes said. "We've caught some defenses that are playing over the top of us and we turn the ball over. We're still moving the ball and doing a lot of things great, but whenever you turn the ball over or get a penalty and get pushed back, that kinda ruins drives. But I think we've done a lot of great things, but it comes down to execution in this league."

Needing to bounce back in the worst way, the Chiefs' opening drive was a microcosm of what can be, perhaps what should be and, inevitably, what has been happening.

Mahomes led a methodical drive in which he completed his first eight passes. The Chiefs marched 70 yards on 11 plays. Then, Mahomes' first incompletion came on the first occasion in which the Chiefs got a bit cute with their play-calling as Mahomes lined out wide, Travis Kelce took a direct snap and then flipped it to Mahomes. Following the incompletion, a scrambling Mahomes jumped and fired off a pass that was pinballed around before it was intercepted. All that hard work undone just like that.

Just one drive in, Mahomes had thrown an interception for a seventh consecutive game, marking the first time he's done so in his high school, college or NFL career, per NFL Research.

But good fortune smiled back on the Chiefs when Daniel Jones threw an ill-advised pass right to Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. for an interception that set K.C. up at the Giants 13-yard line.

Four plays later on third-and-goal from the 6, Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill for the opening score of the game and no doubt a sigh of Chiefs relief. But it wasn't a foreshadowing of the game ahead, as the Chiefs found the end zone just once more and their offensive problems persisted.

"I think we're gonna snap out of it and find a way to start executing and when we do, we'll be a tough offense to stop," Mahomes said.

In the weeks ahead, the Chiefs will face the Packers, Raiders and Cowboys in games that no doubt have many salivating and hoping for shootouts. But right now, the Chiefs' largest focus is on ceasing to shoot themselves in the foot.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 8: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Giants on Monday night

The Chiefs got back on the winning track and back to .500 on the strength of a late Harrison Butker field goal that them to a 20-17 win over the Giants.
news

Week 8 Monday night inactives: New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactives for the New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Chargers announce new headquarters, training facility in El Segundo

The Los Angeles Chargers announced on Monday that the club has reached an agreement to build a new corporate headquarters and training facility.
news

Giants WRs Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard active vs. Chiefs

With the offense already depleted by the continued absence of running back ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ and wide receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿, the New York Giants got a lift before Monday night's kickoff as rookie receiver ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ and wideout ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ are active. 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) expected to be 'full go' at practice Thursday

 Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that quarterback Dak Prescott should be a "full go" for Thursday's practice. 
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has pin removed from injured finger 

Almost a month after undergoing finger surgery, Russell Wilson announced on Monday an important step on his road to recovery.

news

Titans signing former All-Pro RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Adrian Peterson is back in the NFL. And for the first time in his historic career, he's playing in the AFC. The former All-Pro RB is signing to the Titans' practice squad, Ian Rapoport reports. Tennessee is in the market for RB help in the wake of Derrick Henry's foot injury.
news

Ravens LB Malik Harrison suffers 'non-life-threatening' injury from stray bullet

Ravens LB Malik Harrison suffered a "non-life-threatening" injury from a stray bullet, the team announced. The second-year LB was struck in the left calf while attending a gathering Sunday in Cleveland. 
news

Saints QB Jameis Winston suffered torn ACL, MCL damage vs. Bucs, will miss remainder of season

Saints quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL and additional damage to his MCL in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.
news

Broncos trade star LB Von Miller to Rams for two 2022 NFL Draft picks

Von Miller's storied tenure with the Broncos is over. Denver has traded the star linebacker to the Los Angeles Rams, James Palmer reports.
news

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter suffered torn pec, out for rest of season

The Minnesota Vikings fear pass rusher Danielle Hunter could miss the remainder of the 2021 season after potentially suffering a torn pectoral muscle Sunday night vs. the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW