Andy Reid on Chiefs' offensive struggles: 'Everything's not beautiful right now, but we're fighting through that'

In a matchup that on paper appeared poised for the Chiefs to get right, Kansas City mustered but 20 points and 368 yards of offense against the Giants' 23rd-ranked scoring defense.

Mahomes began the game going 8 for 8 and then struggled to the tune of 21 of 40 the rest of the way. On the evening, Mahomes was 29 of 48 for a touchdown, an interception, 275 yards and a 74.6 QB rating. It was a sub-par showing for the former AP NFL Most Valuable Player everyone has grown accustomed to being magnificent, but it was an improvement from a Week 7 showing against the Titans in which he was 20 for 35 for 206 yards, no touchdowns, an interception and a 62.3 rating. That Monday was an improvement from the week prior underscores the current times for Mahomes and the K.C. offense.

"I think we're gonna snap out of it and find a way to start executing and when we do, we'll be a tough offense to stop," Mahomes said.

On Monday, the Chiefs had 10 offensive drives (excluding kneeling out the game) and produced two touchdowns and none in the second half. Those aforementioned league-high 19 turnovers are three more than Kansas City had all of last season.

"We'll get it there, we just gotta keep working," Reid said. "Making sure we evaluate and work. So that's what we do."

It's a credit to Reid and the experience of a team that's made it to two straight Super Bowls that there is no panic or finger-pointing.

Nonetheless, at points it appears the Chiefs aren't looking to change things, but merely that they're confident what they've been doing will eventually work out how it has the last three seasons. There is still an onus on style points or razzle dazzle and trick plays when simple runs up the gut are getting the job done.

Mahomes believes it's because of defenses adjusting. But, in turn, that would seem to lean to the Chiefs needing to adjust.