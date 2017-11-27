Around the NFL

Andy Reid: No Chiefs QB controversy, 'Alex is my guy'

Published: Nov 27, 2017 at 06:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

There is no quarterback controversy in Kansas City as far as Andy Reid is concerned.

A day after saying he didn't consider benchingAlex Smith for rookie Patrick Mahomes during K.C.'s home loss to Buffalo, Reid reiterated his faith in the veteran.

"Alex is my guy," Reid said Monday.

The coach was forced to back his starter as rumblings among the fan base get louder with Smith's struggling play in the Chiefs' third straight loss.

Sticking with Smith, however, should come as no surprise for a veteran coach whose team remains atop the AFC West. Through 11 games, Smith owns a 68.8 completion percentage (second in the NFL), 7.8 yards per attempt average (seventh), 104.5 passer rating (second) and a 19-4 TD-INT ratio.

The outside consternation regarding Smith comes after big plays evaporated from the offense following a rash of early-season explosions. With the run game stifled and defenses forcing underneath throws, the Chiefs struggled to move the ball the past several weeks.

Reid's offense has stumbled the last six outings after leading the NFL in points per game through five weeks (32.8). In K.C.'s last six tilts, Smith and the offense are averaging 18.0 points per game, 312.3 yards and 76.3 rushing yards with just eight touchdowns to seven turnovers.

"We've all got a responsibility to do our job at all positions, starting with me, and that's not getting done the right way," Reid said, via ESPN's Adam Teicher. "It's not one guy. That has to be understood. It's not one person. We've all got to pull together as a football team, in this case, an offensive football team right now, and get that taken care of.''

Sitting in playoff position, Reid will not make a panic switch to an untested rookie signal-caller. With a trip to New York to face the sinking Jets, followed by home games against the Raiders, Chargers and Dolphins on tap, the Chiefs are a still in position to get to the postseason in a diluted AFC.

