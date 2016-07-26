Around the NFL

Andy Reid: Justin Houston expected to miss camp

Published: Jul 26, 2016 at 09:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Franchise player Eric Berry won't be the only Kansas City Chiefs defensive star missing from the start of training camp.

Coach Andy Reid told reporters Tuesday that he doesn't expect outside linebacker Justin Houston to participate in camp.

Houston underwent surgery in February to "fix" an ACL that wasn't functioning properly. The four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher posted an Instagram video in April, revealing that his LCL was also repaired.

Trainer Rick Buckholder prescribed a recovery timetable of six to 12 months. Houston is now four months into his rehab program.

Following the procedure, Reid said he was holding out hope that the 27-year-old would be able to play at some point in 2016. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Houston is expected to miss time at the start of the season.

Houston is the most valuable player on Reid's defense. If he's still sidelined in September, 2014 first-round draft pick Dee Ford will take over as the bookend starter opposite veteran Tamba Hali.

